1st_$22,500, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.

Bravo Bravo118Prince of Mayhem118
Classofsixtyseven121Polito121
Town Agenda118Pats Property111
Dream Keeper118

2nd_$11,500, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Dollar Blue114Remember the Maine114
Irish Major121Memory Bank121
Andreas121Convict Pike124
Packed House121Justenufftuff121
Frontana121Half of Manhattan121
Shanghai Point121High On Sugar121
Grand Hideaway121Hannity121

3rd_$9,500, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 6½f.

Abuelo Nuno119Crankshaft121
Change Direction121W W Trafalgar121
Majestic John's114Charles T111
Smiling Silas114Jimmie T124
W W Russian Gold121

4th_$8,200, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Tika Toy122Memories of You122
Pippity Do Da122Carmen O'Electra122
Valerie Valeski115Laura N Lukas114
Ruler Daenerys124Miss High N Mighty122
Ah Leah115Rendlake124

5th_$9,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.

Daring Damsel111Lion Love121
Foot Rub Love121A Fast Broad121
Temrik121Her Gold Mine114
Kimberly Frances117Big Luck121
Be Authentic121Present of Hero121

6th_$24,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f.

Ride Richie Ride122Lake Mills119
Mkar the Fast119Baba Lou121
Z U Soon121Gita's Lad121
Bulldog of Bergen121Richiesgotswagger121

7th_$23,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Red Flag Alert121Khozan's Valentine121
Go for Sherrie121River Cactus124
Curlington121Night Things118
Policy Option121Danville121
Hurricane Highway121

8th_$9,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Bel Bimbo121Power Cry121
Long Station121High Hero121
Maximus Image121Rolls Royce Deal111
Young Corbett121Offlee Fun121
Bora Bora121Tale of the Nile121

