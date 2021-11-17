1st_$22,500, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.
|Bravo Bravo
|118
|Prince of Mayhem
|118
|Classofsixtyseven
|121
|Polito
|121
|Town Agenda
|118
|Pats Property
|111
|Dream Keeper
|118
2nd_$11,500, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Dollar Blue
|114
|Remember the Maine
|114
|Irish Major
|121
|Memory Bank
|121
|Andreas
|121
|Convict Pike
|124
|Packed House
|121
|Justenufftuff
|121
|Frontana
|121
|Half of Manhattan
|121
|Shanghai Point
|121
|High On Sugar
|121
|Grand Hideaway
|121
|Hannity
|121
3rd_$9,500, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Abuelo Nuno
|119
|Crankshaft
|121
|Change Direction
|121
|W W Trafalgar
|121
|Majestic John's
|114
|Charles T
|111
|Smiling Silas
|114
|Jimmie T
|124
|W W Russian Gold
|121
4th_$8,200, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Tika Toy
|122
|Memories of You
|122
|Pippity Do Da
|122
|Carmen O'Electra
|122
|Valerie Valeski
|115
|Laura N Lukas
|114
|Ruler Daenerys
|124
|Miss High N Mighty
|122
|Ah Leah
|115
|Rendlake
|124
5th_$9,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.
|Daring Damsel
|111
|Lion Love
|121
|Foot Rub Love
|121
|A Fast Broad
|121
|Temrik
|121
|Her Gold Mine
|114
|Kimberly Frances
|117
|Big Luck
|121
|Be Authentic
|121
|Present of Hero
|121
6th_$24,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Ride Richie Ride
|122
|Lake Mills
|119
|Mkar the Fast
|119
|Baba Lou
|121
|Z U Soon
|121
|Gita's Lad
|121
|Bulldog of Bergen
|121
|Richiesgotswagger
|121
7th_$23,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Red Flag Alert
|121
|Khozan's Valentine
|121
|Go for Sherrie
|121
|River Cactus
|124
|Curlington
|121
|Night Things
|118
|Policy Option
|121
|Danville
|121
|Hurricane Highway
|121
8th_$9,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Bel Bimbo
|121
|Power Cry
|121
|Long Station
|121
|High Hero
|121
|Maximus Image
|121
|Rolls Royce Deal
|111
|Young Corbett
|121
|Offlee Fun
|121
|Bora Bora
|121
|Tale of the Nile
|121
