1st_$9,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Winning Quality121Lil Bit Tipsey121
Jukebox Money121My Wife Is Boss121
Lady Express121Stella Marie121

2nd_$8,800, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Enchilada121Irish Halo114
Miz Clipper121New Rules121
Go Stormin Girl121Ruby Y'all121

3rd_$9,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

Long Station121Greeleys Ice121
Ripe Attack121Instant War121
Bel Bimbo121Easter Music124
Rolls Royce Deal121Seek N Justice124

4th_$11,500, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 1mi.

High On Sugar121Remember the Maine121
Try Try Again114Bourbon Wisdom121
Cloud to Ground121Galahad Kid121
Shanghai Point121Frontana121
Grand Hideaway121Just the Facts121
And Won124Hannity121
Packed House121Where's Jordan121

5th_$12,000, cl $8,500-$8,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.

Satiate121Present of Hero121
Close to Me114Watchin the Wheels121
Bows N Lace121Chainmail121
Silvera121

6th_$24,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Splash Cash118Aiken to Be121
War Colors121Gramercy118
Miz Blue121Racetothefinish121
Ms Sassy Atitude114

7th_$23,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

River Cactus121The Green Mo'ster121
Curlington121Soul Coaxing117
Admiral Returns121Last Promise121
Bulldog of Bergen121Danville121
Barleewon114

8th_$24,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f.

Aggressivity121Merlin's Song121
W W Scout's Honor118Going With Style121
Hurricane Highway121Hide the Demon121
Fireman Oscar121Pitaman118

9th_$9,500, wvr cl, 3YO up, 5½f.

Skip the Smalltalk124Magic Man's Touch121
Hurricane Jake111Change Direction121
Spinster Road121Bee Happy Attack121
W W Russian Gold121Crankshaft121
Rahfee Town121J Z's Last Try121
Upbeat Melody118

