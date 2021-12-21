1st-$10,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Nyoman (L), 121
|D. Sanchez
|2-10-2
|Rodolfo Aguilar
|5/2
|2
|Talis Park Grad (L), 121
|J. Felix
|4-4-4
|Brittany Vanden Berg
|3/1
|3
|Contraction (L), 121
|A. Rodriguez
|8-6-2
|Blanca Candelas
|10/1
|4
|Oncewewerebrothers (L), 121
|V. Santiago
|6-7-3
|Joel Zawitz
|8/1
|5
|Crankshaft (L), 121
|C. Ulloa
|2-6-8
|Manny Perez
|15/1
|6
|Easter Music (L), 121
|E. Perez
|2-4-1
|Armando Hernandez
|5/1
|7
|Galahad Kid (L), 121
|C. Roman
|5-5-1
|Steve Manley
|6/1
|8
|Marco's Dream (L), 124
|A. Centeno
|1-2-7
|J. Wilborn
|6/1
2nd-$14,500, Claiming $20,000-$20,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Pecos Autumn (L), 121
|A. Ortiz
|4-9-3
|Gabe Retana
|8/1
|2
|Mud Hut , 119
|C. Emigh
|1-x-x
|Frank Kirby
|9/2
|3
|Tap N Twine (L), 121
|A. Rodriguez
|5-8-7
|Chris Ryan
|20/1
|4
|Long Tall Woman (L), 119
|A. Centeno
|3-2-3
|Karl Broberg
|4/5
|5
|Senorita Aurora (L), 121
|E. Thurman
|3-6-1
|Rhonda Thurman
|6/1
|6
|Mind Your Own (M), 112
|E. Giles
|1-x-x
|Ben Delong
|15/1
|7
|Quilting Party , 119
|V. Santiago
|1-x-x
|Frank Kirby
|8/1
3rd-$12,000, Claiming $8,500-$8,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Follow the Signs (L), 121
|A. Rodriguez
|5-4-5
|Manny Perez
|9/2
|2
|Devil's Rule (L), 121
|C. Ulloa
|7-6-2
|Brian Cook
|8/1
|3
|Mexico Memories (L), 121
|E. Perez
|6-5-5
|Fernando Bahena
|10/1
|4
|Baba Lou (L), 121
|C. Roman
|7-7-3
|Fernando Bahena
|12/1
|5
|Frontana (L), 121
|J. Felix
|5-8-4
|Frank Kirby
|6/1
|6
|Agave Kid (L), 124
|E. Baird
|1-1-6
|Steve Manley
|9/5
|7
|D' Yank (L), 121
|C. Emigh
|6-4-6
|James Watkins
|5/2
4th-$12,500, Maiden Claiming $15,000-$15,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|El Romantico (L), 121
|E. Thurman
|7-8-7
|Rhonda Thurman
|20/1
|2
|Xtreme V. I. P. (M), 121
|C. Roman
|x-x-x
|Hugh Robertson
|6/1
|3
|Off to the Beach (L), 124
|S. Uske
|4-7-4
|Earl Hughes
|20/1
|4
|Lark (L), 114
|E. Giles
|2-7-2
|Ida Spagnola
|7/2
|5
|Dastardly Deeds (L), 124
|E. Baird
|5-5-6
|Blanca Candelas
|5/1
|6
|Score Board , 124
|V. Santiago
|8-x-x
|Michael Lauer
|4/1
|7
|Artie and Jessie (L), 121
|A. Centeno
|8-6-9
|Frank Horvath
|30/1
|8
|Imperial Temple (L), 124
|A. Reyes
|6-6-4
|Robert Pompell
|30/1
|9
|Sure Shot Annie (M), 121
|J. Diego
|x-x-x
|Rhonda Thurman
|15/1
|10
|Captain Carnegie (L), 124
|A. Rodriguez
|3-2-3
|Chris Ryan
|8/1
|11
|Munch (L), 121
|J. Felix
|6-2-4
|Frank Randazzo, Jr.
|6/1
5th-$9,500, Claiming $6,250-$6,250, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Alternate Nights (L), 121
|A. Centeno
|7-7-2
|Michael Lauer
|5/1
|2
|Blooming Garden (L), 118
|V. Bailon
|5-3-1
|Ramon Aguayo
|4/1
|3
|Bravo Bravo , 118
|A. Rodriguez
|7-2-6
|Antonio Meraz
|3/1
|4
|Florida Flash (L), 121
|C. Emigh
|6-7-3
|Joel Campbell
|8/1
|5
|Prince of Mayhem (L), 118
|J. Felix
|8-6-2
|Lori Plasters
|6/1
|6
|Lee La Dew (L), 121
|A. Ortiz
|3-4-5
|Gabe Retana
|9/2
|7
|Chocolate Bunny (L), 114
|E. Giles
|1-3-7
|Vance Childers
|8/1
|8
|Copper Crossing (L), 121
|A. Reyes
|7-7-11
|Robert Pompell
|20/1
|9
|Powerful Man (L), 118
|D. Sanchez
|8-6-8
|Fernando Bahena
|20/1
6th-$10,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Allegiance (L), 121
|C. Ulloa
|6-7-7
|Brian Cook
|15/1
|2
|Half of Manhattan (L), 124
|C. Emigh
|1-3-3
|Frank Kirby
|3/1
|3
|Justenufftuff (L), 121
|J. Diego
|2-11-1
|Frank Randazzo, Jr.
|10/1
|4
|One Way Home (L), 121
|E. Baird
|8-1-1
|Manny Perez
|5/2
|5
|Draw the Line (L), 124
|E. Perez
|4-1-5
|Antonio Meraz
|6/1
|6
|Memory Bank (L), 124
|A. Centeno
|1-3-1
|Karl Broberg
|9/2
|7
|Bora Bora (L), 117
|E. Giles
|1-8-6
|Brian Cook
|8/1
|8
|Irish Major (L), 121
|J. Molina, Jr.
|5-4-10
|Manny Perez
|20/1
|9
|Krewe Chief (L), 121
|S. Uske
|9-7-5
|David Reid
|12/1
7th-$23,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (C), Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Iwillpersevere (L), 121
|S. Uske
|2-6-3
|Michael Slager
|2/1
|2
|W W Trafalgar (L), 121
|V. Santiago
|1-4-3
|Scott Becker
|8/1
|3
|Lastfortinofamily (L), 121
|C. Roman
|1-1-3
|Steve Manley
|5/1
|4
|A Merry Heart (L), 121
|C. Emigh
|3-6-1
|Frank Randazzo, Jr.
|8/1
|5
|Girlolamo'glory (L), 121
|J. Felix
|2-4-3
|Lori Plasters
|7/2
|6
|Full Magazine (L), 119
|V. Bailon
|3-4-4
|Eddie Essenpreis
|9/2
|7
|Givin Up None (L), 121
|J. Molina, Jr.
|1-3-10
|Earl Hughes
|10/1
8th-$12,500, Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Mister Charming (L), 121
|S. Uske
|5-7-8
|Ida Spagnola
|20/1
|2
|Mommas Boy Otis (L), 115
|E. Giles
|1-1-4
|Brian Cook
|5/1
|3
|Wild Wes (L), 121
|D. Sanchez
|2-5-9
|Dee Poulos
|5/2
|4
|Renegade Bob (L), 119
|C. Ulloa
|6-2-5
|Earl Hughes
|20/1
|5
|Yalikeanything (L), 119
|A. Centeno
|4-4-5
|Earl Hughes
|30/1
|6
|Venetian Dream (L), 119
|V. Bailon
|3-3-3
|Antonio Meraz
|6/1
|7
|Hatchet Creek (L), 119
|A. Rodriguez
|1-3-4
|Dino DiZeo
|10/1
|8
|Tom's Last General (L), 121
|C. Emigh
|8-4-2
|Javier Hernandez
|4/1
|9
|Pitaman (L), 119
|J. Felix
|3-1-2
|Timothy Hughes
|9/2
9th-$9,500, Claiming $6,250-$6,250, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|La Guerrerita (L), 119
|D. Sanchez
|2-6-6
|Lori Plasters
|8/1
|2
|Wished (L), 121
|A. Rodriguez
|6-6-5
|Michael Lauer
|10/1
|3
|Ah Leah (L), 115
|E. Giles
|1-3-2
|Armando Hernandez
|9/2
|4
|Khozys Crown (L), 119
|E. Baird
|2-2-5
|Brian Cook
|3/1
|5
|Two More Times (L), 121
|V. Santiago
|7-6-7
|Duane Wells
|20/1
|6
|Touch by Felicty (L), 121
|A. Ortiz
|4-10-8
|Duane Wells
|20/1
|7
|Ghaaleb's Storm (L), 121
|C. Emigh
|5-6-11
|John Cox
|15/1
|8
|Jane's Gold Tour (L), 119
|A. Centeno
|5-4-8
|Brian Cook
|20/1
|9
|I Love to Race (L), 121
|C. Roman
|3-3-3
|Michael Reavis
|7/2
|10
|Creal Dreamer (L), 121
|V. Bailon
|4-5-5
|James Lenon
|12/1
|11
|Time Break (L), 119
|J. Felix
|5-5-6
|Timothy Hughes
|15/1
