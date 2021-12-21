1st-$10,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Nyoman (L), 121D. Sanchez2-10-2Rodolfo Aguilar5/2
2Talis Park Grad (L), 121J. Felix4-4-4Brittany Vanden Berg3/1
3Contraction (L), 121A. Rodriguez8-6-2Blanca Candelas10/1
4Oncewewerebrothers (L), 121V. Santiago6-7-3Joel Zawitz8/1
5Crankshaft (L), 121C. Ulloa2-6-8Manny Perez15/1
6Easter Music (L), 121E. Perez2-4-1Armando Hernandez5/1
7Galahad Kid (L), 121C. Roman5-5-1Steve Manley6/1
8Marco's Dream (L), 124A. Centeno1-2-7J. Wilborn6/1

2nd-$14,500, Claiming $20,000-$20,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Pecos Autumn (L), 121A. Ortiz4-9-3Gabe Retana8/1
2Mud Hut , 119C. Emigh1-x-xFrank Kirby9/2
3Tap N Twine (L), 121A. Rodriguez5-8-7Chris Ryan20/1
4Long Tall Woman (L), 119A. Centeno3-2-3Karl Broberg4/5
5Senorita Aurora (L), 121E. Thurman3-6-1Rhonda Thurman6/1
6Mind Your Own (M), 112E. Giles1-x-xBen Delong15/1
7Quilting Party , 119V. Santiago1-x-xFrank Kirby8/1

3rd-$12,000, Claiming $8,500-$8,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Follow the Signs (L), 121A. Rodriguez5-4-5Manny Perez9/2
2Devil's Rule (L), 121C. Ulloa7-6-2Brian Cook8/1
3Mexico Memories (L), 121E. Perez6-5-5Fernando Bahena10/1
4Baba Lou (L), 121C. Roman7-7-3Fernando Bahena12/1
5Frontana (L), 121J. Felix5-8-4Frank Kirby6/1
6Agave Kid (L), 124E. Baird1-1-6Steve Manley9/5
7D' Yank (L), 121C. Emigh6-4-6James Watkins5/2

4th-$12,500, Maiden Claiming $15,000-$15,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1El Romantico (L), 121E. Thurman7-8-7Rhonda Thurman20/1
2Xtreme V. I. P. (M), 121C. Romanx-x-xHugh Robertson6/1
3Off to the Beach (L), 124S. Uske4-7-4Earl Hughes20/1
4Lark (L), 114E. Giles2-7-2Ida Spagnola7/2
5Dastardly Deeds (L), 124E. Baird5-5-6Blanca Candelas5/1
6Score Board , 124V. Santiago8-x-xMichael Lauer4/1
7Artie and Jessie (L), 121A. Centeno8-6-9Frank Horvath30/1
8Imperial Temple (L), 124A. Reyes6-6-4Robert Pompell30/1
9Sure Shot Annie (M), 121J. Diegox-x-xRhonda Thurman15/1
10Captain Carnegie (L), 124A. Rodriguez3-2-3Chris Ryan8/1
11Munch (L), 121J. Felix6-2-4Frank Randazzo, Jr.6/1

5th-$9,500, Claiming $6,250-$6,250, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Alternate Nights (L), 121A. Centeno7-7-2Michael Lauer5/1
2Blooming Garden (L), 118V. Bailon5-3-1Ramon Aguayo4/1
3Bravo Bravo , 118A. Rodriguez7-2-6Antonio Meraz3/1
4Florida Flash (L), 121C. Emigh6-7-3Joel Campbell8/1
5Prince of Mayhem (L), 118J. Felix8-6-2Lori Plasters6/1
6Lee La Dew (L), 121A. Ortiz3-4-5Gabe Retana9/2
7Chocolate Bunny (L), 114E. Giles1-3-7Vance Childers8/1
8Copper Crossing (L), 121A. Reyes7-7-11Robert Pompell20/1
9Powerful Man (L), 118D. Sanchez8-6-8Fernando Bahena20/1

6th-$10,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Allegiance (L), 121C. Ulloa6-7-7Brian Cook15/1
2Half of Manhattan (L), 124C. Emigh1-3-3Frank Kirby3/1
3Justenufftuff (L), 121J. Diego2-11-1Frank Randazzo, Jr.10/1
4One Way Home (L), 121E. Baird8-1-1Manny Perez5/2
5Draw the Line (L), 124E. Perez4-1-5Antonio Meraz6/1
6Memory Bank (L), 124A. Centeno1-3-1Karl Broberg9/2
7Bora Bora (L), 117E. Giles1-8-6Brian Cook8/1
8Irish Major (L), 121J. Molina, Jr.5-4-10Manny Perez20/1
9Krewe Chief (L), 121S. Uske9-7-5David Reid12/1

7th-$23,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (C), Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Iwillpersevere (L), 121S. Uske2-6-3Michael Slager2/1
2W W Trafalgar (L), 121V. Santiago1-4-3Scott Becker8/1
3Lastfortinofamily (L), 121C. Roman1-1-3Steve Manley5/1
4A Merry Heart (L), 121C. Emigh3-6-1Frank Randazzo, Jr.8/1
5Girlolamo'glory (L), 121J. Felix2-4-3Lori Plasters7/2
6Full Magazine (L), 119V. Bailon3-4-4Eddie Essenpreis9/2
7Givin Up None (L), 121J. Molina, Jr.1-3-10Earl Hughes10/1

8th-$12,500, Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Mister Charming (L), 121S. Uske5-7-8Ida Spagnola20/1
2Mommas Boy Otis (L), 115E. Giles1-1-4Brian Cook5/1
3Wild Wes (L), 121D. Sanchez2-5-9Dee Poulos5/2
4Renegade Bob (L), 119C. Ulloa6-2-5Earl Hughes20/1
5Yalikeanything (L), 119A. Centeno4-4-5Earl Hughes30/1
6Venetian Dream (L), 119V. Bailon3-3-3Antonio Meraz6/1
7Hatchet Creek (L), 119A. Rodriguez1-3-4Dino DiZeo10/1
8Tom's Last General (L), 121C. Emigh8-4-2Javier Hernandez4/1
9Pitaman (L), 119J. Felix3-1-2Timothy Hughes9/2

9th-$9,500, Claiming $6,250-$6,250, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1La Guerrerita (L), 119D. Sanchez2-6-6Lori Plasters8/1
2Wished (L), 121A. Rodriguez6-6-5Michael Lauer10/1
3Ah Leah (L), 115E. Giles1-3-2Armando Hernandez9/2
4Khozys Crown (L), 119E. Baird2-2-5Brian Cook3/1
5Two More Times (L), 121V. Santiago7-6-7Duane Wells20/1
6Touch by Felicty (L), 121A. Ortiz4-10-8Duane Wells20/1
7Ghaaleb's Storm (L), 121C. Emigh5-6-11John Cox15/1
8Jane's Gold Tour (L), 119A. Centeno5-4-8Brian Cook20/1
9I Love to Race (L), 121C. Roman3-3-3Michael Reavis7/2
10Creal Dreamer (L), 121V. Bailon4-5-5James Lenon12/1
11Time Break (L), 119J. Felix5-5-6Timothy Hughes15/1

