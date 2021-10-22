1st_$9,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

Skip the Smalltalk121Numero Primo124
Final Call111Copper Crossing121
Chopper118To the Bank121
Street Edge121

2nd_$8,500, mdn cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Pippity Do Da121Christy Attack121
Neve de Lua121Ruler Daenerys124
Laura N Lukas114Ah Leah121
Tika Toy121La Rebelde121
Dare to Hope114

3rd_$23,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.

Behind Enemy Lines121Full Magazine117
Coming Up Aces121One Way Home121
Radiant Castle121Admiral Returns121
Andthethunderrolls124Andreas124
Better Think Twice114Paddy's House117

4th_$22,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f.

Rocket Hotshot121Storm's Reflection121
Weareinittowinit121Special Pryce124
Coal Town Road121Poquito Man121
Imperial Temple124

5th_$60,000, stk, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Pizza Man Stakes

Land Mark Deal119Readthecliffnotes116
Ioya Again119Blue Sky Kowboy116
Fly Nightly119Richiesgotgame115
One Way Home116Iwillpersevere116
Cammack116Coming Up Aces116
What's Up Dude116

6th_$22,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.

Lady Clare113Niff120
Standup Comedienne120Burning Bush120
Offensive Charge120Tone It Up120
Journeyist120Princedreamcess120
Gwendola120

7th_$12,500, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Erin's Enthusiasm114Ruby Y'all121
Bow Down Tewmey121Ronan121
Princess Tine111Varsity Flygirl118
Princess Renee121Cave Creek118
Lady Atlantic121

8th_$9,500, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Mango Tree117Abuelo Nuno117
White Mist117Wild Fox111
Dark Wood121Smiling Silas121
Not Very Gentle114The Last Option117
Dewy's Hit117

