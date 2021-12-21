1st_$10,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Nyoman121Crankshaft121
Talis Park Grad121Easter Music121
Contraction121Galahad Kid121
Oncewewerebrothers121Marco's Dream124

2nd_$14,500, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Pecos Autumn121Senorita Aurora121
Mud Hut119Mind Your Own112
Tap N Twine121Quilting Party119
Long Tall Woman119

3rd_$12,000, cl $8,500-$8,500, 3YO up, 6f.

Follow the Signs121Frontana121
Devil's Rule121Agave Kid124
Mexico Memories121D' Yank121
Baba Lou121

4th_$12,500, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up, 6f.

El Romantico121Artie and Jessie121
Xtreme V. I. P.121Imperial Temple124
Off to the Beach124Sure Shot Annie121
Lark114Captain Carnegie124
Dastardly Deeds124Munch121
Score Board124

5th_$9,500, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Alternate Nights121Lee La Dew121
Blooming Garden118Chocolate Bunny114
Bravo Bravo118Copper Crossing121
Florida Flash121Powerful Man118
Prince of Mayhem118

6th_$10,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.

Allegiance121Memory Bank124
Half of Manhattan124Bora Bora117
Justenufftuff121Irish Major121
One Way Home121Krewe Chief121
Draw the Line124

7th_$23,000, alc, 3YO up (C), 6f.

Iwillpersevere121Girlolamo'glory121
W W Trafalgar121Full Magazine119
Lastfortinofamily121Givin Up None121
A Merry Heart121

8th_$12,500, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 6½f.

Mister Charming121Venetian Dream119
Mommas Boy Otis115Hatchet Creek119
Wild Wes121Tom's Last General121
Renegade Bob119Pitaman119
Yalikeanything119

9th_$9,500, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

La Guerrerita119Ghaaleb's Storm121
Wished121Jane's Gold Tour119
Ah Leah115I Love to Race121
Khozys Crown119Creal Dreamer121
Two More Times121Time Break119
Touch by Felicty121

