5th-$13,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 5:13. Good. pressed turn,shook clr
Fractional/Final Time: 21.900, 45.380, 57.630, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.720.
Trainer: Brittany Vanden Berg
Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Kantharos-Champagne On Tap
Scratched: You Split Tens.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Big Sport
|124
|6
|2
|2-1
|1-hd
|1-3½
|1-8¼
|C. Emigh
|4.40
|2.60
|2.20
|1.20
|Mark of the Z
|121
|5
|6
|3-hd
|3-1
|2-2
|2-1¼
|E. Perez
|3.00
|2.40
|1.90
|Ride Into the Sky
|124
|1
|3
|5-3
|5-½
|5-2
|3-3¼
|V. Santiago
|3.60
|14.20
|Follow the Signs
|121
|2
|4
|6
|6
|6
|4-4¼
|D. Sanchez
|3.40
|North Side
|121
|4
|1
|1-½
|2-hd
|3-1
|5-1¾
|J. Felix
|15.90
|Devil's Rule
|121
|3
|5
|4-hd
|4-3½
|4-hd
|6
|C. Roman
|10.80
$0.5 Pick 5 (3-4-2-5-6/7) 4 Correct Paid $62.45. $0.5 Pick 4 (4-2-5-6/7) 4 Correct Paid $483.30. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-5-6/7) 3 Correct Paid $58.25. $0.5 Trifecta (7-5-1) paid $18.55; $0.2 Superfecta (7-5-1-2) paid $16.04; $1 Daily Double (5-7) paid $20.00; $1 Exacta (7-5) paid $6.00;
