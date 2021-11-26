5th-$13,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 5:13. Good. pressed turn,shook clr

Fractional/Final Time: 21.900, 45.380, 57.630, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.720.

Trainer: Brittany Vanden Berg

Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Kantharos-Champagne On Tap

Scratched: You Split Tens.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Big Sport124622-11-hd1-3½1-8¼C. Emigh1.20
Mark of the Z121563-hd3-12-22-1¼E. Perez1.90
Ride Into the Sky124135-35-½5-23-3¼V. Santiago14.20
Follow the Signs121246664-4¼D. Sanchez3.40
North Side121411-½2-hd3-15-1¾J. Felix15.90
Devil's Rule121354-hd4-3½4-hd6C. Roman10.80
7 (6)Big Sport4.402.602.20
5 (5)Mark of the Z3.002.40
1 (1)Ride Into the Sky3.60

$0.5 Pick 5 (3-4-2-5-6/7) 4 Correct Paid $62.45. $0.5 Pick 4 (4-2-5-6/7) 4 Correct Paid $483.30. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-5-6/7) 3 Correct Paid $58.25. $0.5 Trifecta (7-5-1) paid $18.55; $0.2 Superfecta (7-5-1-2) paid $16.04; $1 Daily Double (5-7) paid $20.00; $1 Exacta (7-5) paid $6.00;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you