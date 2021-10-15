5th-$8,500, Waiver Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 5:02. Good. ducked st, urged clear

Fractional/Final Time: 22.020, 46.120, 58.920, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.000.

Trainer: Larry Rivelli

Winner: CH F, 3, by Iqbaal-Subcultural Girl

Scratched: Laura N Lukas, Starlet Warrior.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Long Tall Woman121131-1½1-21-3½1-11¼J. Loveberry2.20
Weekend Pass12451010-3½10-5½7-1½2-noI. Wiseman12.80
Bells of Joy121788-1½5-1½3-hd3-4¾S. Camacho, Jr.2.10
Ah Leah1211155-1½3-12-2½4-4A. Quinonez8.20
Carmen O'Electra114243-½4-34-2½5-2½A. Lopez5.40
Creal Angel121477-28-18-26-nkC. Roman48.10
Ruler Daenerys1241066-½7-2½6-hd7-3¾E. Gallardo8.00
Valerie Valeski121912-hd2-hd5-½8-½J. Melancon9.40
Dare to Hope1213119-4½9-39-49-9A. Rodriguez129.20
Irina's Hero1216911111110-4¾J. Ortega166.30
Lady X Factor117824-hd6-hd10-2½11C. Bailey118.60
1 (1)Long Tall Woman6.404.403.00
5 (5)Weekend Pass9.206.60
8 (7)Bells of Joy3.20

$0.5 Pick 5 (1-7-2-11-1) 5 Correct Paid $1,184.55 , 4 Correct Paid $12.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (7-2-11-1) 4 Correct Paid $184.15. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-11-1) 3 Correct Paid $14.60. $1 Consolation Double (11-13) paid $2.50; $0.5 Trifecta (1-5-8) paid $47.55; $1 Daily Double (11-1) paid $11.70; $1 Exacta (1-5) paid $28.00; $0.2 Superfecta (1-5-8-12) paid $70.54;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you