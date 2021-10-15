5th-$8,500, Waiver Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 5:02. Good. ducked st, urged clear
Fractional/Final Time: 22.020, 46.120, 58.920, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.000.
Trainer: Larry Rivelli
Winner: CH F, 3, by Iqbaal-Subcultural Girl
Scratched: Laura N Lukas, Starlet Warrior.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Long Tall Woman
|121
|1
|3
|1-1½
|1-2
|1-3½
|1-11¼
|J. Loveberry
|2.20
|Weekend Pass
|124
|5
|10
|10-3½
|10-5½
|7-1½
|2-no
|I. Wiseman
|12.80
|Bells of Joy
|121
|7
|8
|8-1½
|5-1½
|3-hd
|3-4¾
|S. Camacho, Jr.
|2.10
|Ah Leah
|121
|11
|5
|5-1½
|3-1
|2-2½
|4-4
|A. Quinonez
|8.20
|Carmen O'Electra
|114
|2
|4
|3-½
|4-3
|4-2½
|5-2½
|A. Lopez
|5.40
|Creal Angel
|121
|4
|7
|7-2
|8-1
|8-2
|6-nk
|C. Roman
|48.10
|Ruler Daenerys
|124
|10
|6
|6-½
|7-2½
|6-hd
|7-3¾
|E. Gallardo
|8.00
|Valerie Valeski
|121
|9
|1
|2-hd
|2-hd
|5-½
|8-½
|J. Melancon
|9.40
|Dare to Hope
|121
|3
|11
|9-4½
|9-3
|9-4
|9-9
|A. Rodriguez
|129.20
|Irina's Hero
|121
|6
|9
|11
|11
|11
|10-4¾
|J. Ortega
|166.30
|Lady X Factor
|117
|8
|2
|4-hd
|6-hd
|10-2½
|11
|C. Bailey
|118.60
|1 (1)
|Long Tall Woman
|6.40
|4.40
|3.00
|5 (5)
|Weekend Pass
|9.20
|6.60
|8 (7)
|Bells of Joy
|3.20
$0.5 Pick 5 (1-7-2-11-1) 5 Correct Paid $1,184.55 , 4 Correct Paid $12.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (7-2-11-1) 4 Correct Paid $184.15. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-11-1) 3 Correct Paid $14.60. $1 Consolation Double (11-13) paid $2.50; $0.5 Trifecta (1-5-8) paid $47.55; $1 Daily Double (11-1) paid $11.70; $1 Exacta (1-5) paid $28.00; $0.2 Superfecta (1-5-8-12) paid $70.54;
