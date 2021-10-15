4th-$11,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 4:31. Good. stalk 3w,rally,led1/16

Fractional/Final Time: 22.390, 45.590, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 58.000.

Trainer: Elias Lopez

Winner: B G, 6, by Sought After-Endless Sky

Scratched: Boom Box, Shippingport, Mongol Bull.

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Ride Into the Sky121833-1½2-22-11-1½A. Rodriguez1.90
North Side121311-½1-hd1-12-½C. Emigh1.50
Oncewewerebrothers121255-34-hd4-13-nkI. Wiseman5.10
Contraction111124-15-43-14-1¾E. Giles47.70
Deano121466-2½6-16-45-4¼V. Santiago7.70
W W Kan Do121542-hd3-1½5-36-12¾C. Ulloa11.40
Bourbon Tan121787-1½777S. Camacho, Jr.14.90
Beyond Streetsmart121678J. Felix32.80
11 (8)Ride Into the Sky5.803.002.80
3 (3)North Side3.002.40
2 (2)Oncewewerebrothers3.00

$0.5 Pick 3 (7-2-11) 3 Correct Paid $33.30. $1 Daily Double (2-11) paid $5.00; $1 Exacta (11-3) paid $9.20; $0.2 Superfecta (11-3-2-1) paid $37.36; $0.5 Trifecta (11-3-2) paid $13.30;

