4th-$11,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 4:31. Good. stalk 3w,rally,led1/16
Fractional/Final Time: 22.390, 45.590, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 58.000.
Trainer: Elias Lopez
Winner: B G, 6, by Sought After-Endless Sky
Scratched: Boom Box, Shippingport, Mongol Bull.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Ride Into the Sky
|121
|8
|3
|3-1½
|2-2
|2-1
|1-1½
|A. Rodriguez
|1.90
|North Side
|121
|3
|1
|1-½
|1-hd
|1-1
|2-½
|C. Emigh
|1.50
|Oncewewerebrothers
|121
|2
|5
|5-3
|4-hd
|4-1
|3-nk
|I. Wiseman
|5.10
|Contraction
|111
|1
|2
|4-1
|5-4
|3-1
|4-1¾
|E. Giles
|47.70
|Deano
|121
|4
|6
|6-2½
|6-1
|6-4
|5-4¼
|V. Santiago
|7.70
|W W Kan Do
|121
|5
|4
|2-hd
|3-1½
|5-3
|6-12¾
|C. Ulloa
|11.40
|Bourbon Tan
|121
|7
|8
|7-1½
|7
|7
|7
|S. Camacho, Jr.
|14.90
|Beyond Streetsmart
|121
|6
|7
|8
|—
|—
|—
|J. Felix
|32.80
|11 (8)
|Ride Into the Sky
|5.80
|3.00
|2.80
|3 (3)
|North Side
|3.00
|2.40
|2 (2)
|Oncewewerebrothers
|3.00
$0.5 Pick 3 (7-2-11) 3 Correct Paid $33.30. $1 Daily Double (2-11) paid $5.00; $1 Exacta (11-3) paid $9.20; $0.2 Superfecta (11-3-2-1) paid $37.36; $0.5 Trifecta (11-3-2) paid $13.30;
