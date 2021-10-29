9th-$9,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Showery

Off 6:58. 5. stumbl,5w2nd,took over

Fractional/Final Time: 23.580, 47.080, 1:12.920, 1:41.000, 00.000, 1:45.410.

Trainer: Frank Randazzo, Jr.

Winner: B G, 6, by Justenuffhumor-Marq the Moment

Scratched: Fast One, J Z's Last Try.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Justenufftuff121598-3½8-58-25-hd1-1J. Diego34.6013.209.2016.30
Super Silver124623-23-hd1-11-hd2-hdC. Roman5.004.204.60
Allegiance121131-hd1-hd2-12-13-hdD. Sanchez14.8064.00
Driver Dan121845-54-hd3-hd3-1½4-1¼R. Bowen4.10
Majestic Day12110111111119-hd5-1½J. Felix38.90
Antrim's Giant121111010-410-49-36-hd6-1½V. Santiago8.80
Behind Enemy Lines121789-39-½10-4117-nkC. Emigh30.90
Tap the Mojo121477-17-hd4-½4-hd8-¾E. Perez6.60
Tapsolute124354-hd5-4½7-hd8-29-½J. Lopez1.90
Dollar Blue121966-16-2½6-½7-hd10-14½A. Rodriguez15.50
Chapel Barn114212-32-2½5-110-211A. Lopez13.20

$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (3-5-2/5/7/11-7-3/7/9-5) 6 Correct Paid $10,063.42 , 5 Correct Paid $61.52. $0.5 Pick 4 (2/5/7/11-7-3/7/9-5) 4 Correct Paid $601.25. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-3/7/9-5) 3 Correct Paid $97.40. $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-1) paid $1,875.75; $0.2 Superfecta (5-6-1-9) paid $4,538.20; $1 Daily Double (9-5) paid $36.00; $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $90.40; $0.2 Super High Five Jackpot (5-6-1-9-11) no winners.; Attendance unavailable. $1,516,709. Handle $26,732. Total Handle $1,543,441.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you