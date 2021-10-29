9th-$9,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Showery
Off 6:58. 5. stumbl,5w2nd,took over
Fractional/Final Time: 23.580, 47.080, 1:12.920, 1:41.000, 00.000, 1:45.410.
Trainer: Frank Randazzo, Jr.
Winner: B G, 6, by Justenuffhumor-Marq the Moment
Scratched: Fast One, J Z's Last Try.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Justenufftuff
|121
|5
|9
|8-3½
|8-5
|8-2
|5-hd
|1-1
|J. Diego
|34.60
|13.20
|9.20
|16.30
|Super Silver
|124
|6
|2
|3-2
|3-hd
|1-1
|1-hd
|2-hd
|C. Roman
|5.00
|4.20
|4.60
|Allegiance
|121
|1
|3
|1-hd
|1-hd
|2-1
|2-1
|3-hd
|D. Sanchez
|14.80
|64.00
|Driver Dan
|121
|8
|4
|5-5
|4-hd
|3-hd
|3-1½
|4-1¼
|R. Bowen
|4.10
|Majestic Day
|121
|10
|11
|11
|11
|11
|9-hd
|5-1½
|J. Felix
|38.90
|Antrim's Giant
|121
|11
|10
|10-4
|10-4
|9-3
|6-hd
|6-1½
|V. Santiago
|8.80
|Behind Enemy Lines
|121
|7
|8
|9-3
|9-½
|10-4
|11
|7-nk
|C. Emigh
|30.90
|Tap the Mojo
|121
|4
|7
|7-1
|7-hd
|4-½
|4-hd
|8-¾
|E. Perez
|6.60
|Tapsolute
|124
|3
|5
|4-hd
|5-4½
|7-hd
|8-2
|9-½
|J. Lopez
|1.90
|Dollar Blue
|121
|9
|6
|6-1
|6-2½
|6-½
|7-hd
|10-14½
|A. Rodriguez
|15.50
|Chapel Barn
|114
|2
|1
|2-3
|2-2½
|5-1
|10-2
|11
|A. Lopez
|13.20
$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (3-5-2/5/7/11-7-3/7/9-5) 6 Correct Paid $10,063.42 , 5 Correct Paid $61.52. $0.5 Pick 4 (2/5/7/11-7-3/7/9-5) 4 Correct Paid $601.25. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-3/7/9-5) 3 Correct Paid $97.40. $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-1) paid $1,875.75; $0.2 Superfecta (5-6-1-9) paid $4,538.20; $1 Daily Double (9-5) paid $36.00; $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $90.40; $0.2 Super High Five Jackpot (5-6-1-9-11) no winners.; Attendance unavailable. $1,516,709. Handle $26,732. Total Handle $1,543,441.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.