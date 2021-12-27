5th-$9,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 2:56. Good. rail bid,led1/16,held
Fractional/Final Time: 25.010, 48.510, 1:14.130, 1:43.190, 00.000, 1:48.000.
Trainer: Manny Perez
Winner: B M, 5, by Broken Vow-Eyedontblink
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Watchin the Wheels
|121
|5
|3
|4-1
|4-3½
|4-1
|1-½
|1-½
|A. Ortiz
|3.70
|Princess Tine
|118
|4
|6
|6-hd
|7-12
|6-2
|6-4
|2-½
|A. Centeno
|5.40
|Hoosier Gold Case
|121
|2
|1
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-hd
|2-1½
|3-3¼
|C. Ulloa
|2.70
|Lady Express
|121
|7
|5
|3-hd
|3-hd
|5-3½
|5-hd
|4-1¾
|C. Emigh
|8.90
|Little Chick
|121
|1
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|5-2¼
|S. Uske
|11.70
|Couger
|119
|6
|2
|2-2
|2-1½
|2-1
|3-hd
|6-2
|A. Rodriguez
|3.70
|Magic Solution
|118
|8
|4
|5-1
|5-1
|3-hd
|4-1
|7-4½
|V. Santiago
|5.90
|Enchilada
|121
|3
|7
|7-10
|6-½
|7-7
|7-hd
|8
|V. Bailon
|22.40
|5 (5)
|Watchin the Wheels
|9.40
|5.00
|3.40
|4 (4)
|Princess Tine
|7.00
|4.00
|2 (2)
|Hoosier Gold Case
|3.00
$0.5 Pick 5 (5-4-3/4-2/4/5-5) 5 Correct Paid $88.70 , 4 Correct Paid $1.85. $0.5 Pick 4 (4-3/4-2/4/5-5) 4 Correct Paid $39.60. $0.5 Pick 3 (3/4-2/4/5-5) 3 Correct Paid $7.90. $0.2 Superfecta (5-4-2-7) paid $113.80; $1 Daily Double (4-5) paid $8.20; $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $27.30; $0.5 Trifecta (5-4-2) paid $73.10;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.