5th-$9,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 2:56. Good. rail bid,led1/16,held

Fractional/Final Time: 25.010, 48.510, 1:14.130, 1:43.190, 00.000, 1:48.000.

Trainer: Manny Perez

Winner: B M, 5, by Broken Vow-Eyedontblink

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Watchin the Wheels121534-14-3½4-11-½1-½A. Ortiz3.70
Princess Tine118466-hd7-126-26-42-½A. Centeno5.40
Hoosier Gold Case121211-hd1-hd1-hd2-1½3-3¼C. Ulloa2.70
Lady Express121753-hd3-hd5-3½5-hd4-1¾C. Emigh8.90
Little Chick1211888885-2¼S. Uske11.70
Couger119622-22-1½2-13-hd6-2A. Rodriguez3.70
Magic Solution118845-15-13-hd4-17-4½V. Santiago5.90
Enchilada121377-106-½7-77-hd8V. Bailon22.40
5 (5)Watchin the Wheels9.405.003.40
4 (4)Princess Tine7.004.00
2 (2)Hoosier Gold Case3.00

$0.5 Pick 5 (5-4-3/4-2/4/5-5) 5 Correct Paid $88.70 , 4 Correct Paid $1.85. $0.5 Pick 4 (4-3/4-2/4/5-5) 4 Correct Paid $39.60. $0.5 Pick 3 (3/4-2/4/5-5) 3 Correct Paid $7.90. $0.2 Superfecta (5-4-2-7) paid $113.80; $1 Daily Double (4-5) paid $8.20; $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $27.30; $0.5 Trifecta (5-4-2) paid $73.10;

