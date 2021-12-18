6th-$23,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 3:26. 3. 4wd 1/4, driving,
Fractional/Final Time: 22.590, 46.130, 58.590, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.220.
Trainer: Vance Childers
Winner: B M, 5, by Forest Attack-Rare Action
Scratched: Mud Hut.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Rare Action Attack
|121
|6
|6
|5-2
|4-2½
|3-1
|1-1¾
|A. Rodriguez
|13.50
|Stormy Empire
|121
|8
|3
|2-½
|1-hd
|1-hd
|2-¾
|D. Sanchez
|4.00
|Long Tall Woman
|119
|5
|2
|4-1½
|5-½
|4-1
|3-1
|A. Centeno
|4.20
|Sheza Savage
|119
|7
|1
|1-1
|2-1½
|2-2
|4-4½
|E. Baird
|1.60
|Play Twenty
|124
|3
|8
|3-hd
|3-3
|5-3
|5-¾
|J. Tavares
|6.00
|Arose for Lyla
|119
|2
|7
|7-1
|7-3½
|6-1
|6-1¾
|V. Bailon
|5.30
|Littlebitofbluskys
|112
|1
|4
|6-½
|8
|7-2
|7-6½
|E. Giles
|102.00
|Romantic Attack
|121
|4
|5
|8
|6-2
|8
|8
|V. Santiago
|15.80
|6 (6)
|Rare Action Attack
|29.00
|11.40
|6.60
|9 (8)
|Stormy Empire
|5.80
|4.00
|5 (5)
|Long Tall Woman
|5.00
$0.5 Pick 3 (9-4-6) 3 Correct Paid $228.45. $1 Daily Double (4-6) paid $110.10; $1 Exacta (6-9) paid $63.20; $0.2 Superfecta (6-9-5-8) paid $184.06; $0.5 Trifecta (6-9-5) paid $176.30;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.