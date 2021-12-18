6th-$23,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 3:26. 3. 4wd 1/4, driving,

Fractional/Final Time: 22.590, 46.130, 58.590, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.220.

Trainer: Vance Childers

Winner: B M, 5, by Forest Attack-Rare Action

Scratched: Mud Hut.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Rare Action Attack121665-24-2½3-11-1¾A. Rodriguez13.50
Stormy Empire121832-½1-hd1-hd2-¾D. Sanchez4.00
Long Tall Woman119524-1½5-½4-13-1A. Centeno4.20
Sheza Savage119711-12-1½2-24-4½E. Baird1.60
Play Twenty124383-hd3-35-35-¾J. Tavares6.00
Arose for Lyla119277-17-3½6-16-1¾V. Bailon5.30
Littlebitofbluskys112146-½87-27-6½E. Giles102.00
Romantic Attack1214586-288V. Santiago15.80
6 (6)Rare Action Attack29.0011.406.60
9 (8)Stormy Empire5.804.00
5 (5)Long Tall Woman5.00

$0.5 Pick 3 (9-4-6) 3 Correct Paid $228.45. $1 Daily Double (4-6) paid $110.10; $1 Exacta (6-9) paid $63.20; $0.2 Superfecta (6-9-5-8) paid $184.06; $0.5 Trifecta (6-9-5) paid $176.30;

