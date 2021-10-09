8th-$24,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 6:39. Good. 3w bid, drifted out

Fractional/Final Time: 21.820, 45.430, 57.520, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.280.

Trainer: Scott Becker

Winner: CH G, 3, by Ghaaleb-Triplehott

Scratched: Locamotor, Woodland Walk, Richiesgotswagger.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
W W Hotshot118913-hd3-21-21-2½V. Santiago34.4015.408.2016.20
Hurricane Highway121498-1½7-26-hd2-3¾O. Hernandez8.004.606.70
Bull Hollow121321-hd2-13-½3-1¼E. Baird8.6010.10
Hide the Demon121744-24-15-½4-1J. Felix7.70
Oil Money121632-2½1-12-25-½C. Roman2.70
Fireman Oscar12118994-hd6-nkA. Quinonez4.40
Colonel Klink121876-hd5-17-17-2¾E. Perez11.40
Samurai Cause121267-28-1½8-hd8-2J. Lopez10.60
Wild Wes121555-2½6-199J. Loveberry4.10

$0.5 Pick 3 (3/4/5/9/10-11-12) 3 Correct Paid $93.10. $1 Daily Double (11-12) paid $168.70; $1 Exacta (12-7) paid $169.10; $0.2 Superfecta (12-7-6-10) paid $3,353.12; $0.5 Trifecta (12-7-6) paid $1,097.00; $1,465,967. Handle $53,078. Total Handle $1,519,045.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you