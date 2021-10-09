8th-$24,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 6:39. Good. 3w bid, drifted out
Fractional/Final Time: 21.820, 45.430, 57.520, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.280.
Trainer: Scott Becker
Winner: CH G, 3, by Ghaaleb-Triplehott
Scratched: Locamotor, Woodland Walk, Richiesgotswagger.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|W W Hotshot
|118
|9
|1
|3-hd
|3-2
|1-2
|1-2½
|V. Santiago
|16.20
|Hurricane Highway
|121
|4
|9
|8-1½
|7-2
|6-hd
|2-3¾
|O. Hernandez
|6.70
|Bull Hollow
|121
|3
|2
|1-hd
|2-1
|3-½
|3-1¼
|E. Baird
|10.10
|Hide the Demon
|121
|7
|4
|4-2
|4-1
|5-½
|4-1
|J. Felix
|7.70
|Oil Money
|121
|6
|3
|2-2½
|1-1
|2-2
|5-½
|C. Roman
|2.70
|Fireman Oscar
|121
|1
|8
|9
|9
|4-hd
|6-nk
|A. Quinonez
|4.40
|Colonel Klink
|121
|8
|7
|6-hd
|5-1
|7-1
|7-2¾
|E. Perez
|11.40
|Samurai Cause
|121
|2
|6
|7-2
|8-1½
|8-hd
|8-2
|J. Lopez
|10.60
|Wild Wes
|121
|5
|5
|5-2½
|6-1
|9
|9
|J. Loveberry
|4.10
|12 (9)
|W W Hotshot
|34.40
|15.40
|8.20
|7 (4)
|Hurricane Highway
|8.00
|4.60
|6 (3)
|Bull Hollow
|8.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (3/4/5/9/10-11-12) 3 Correct Paid $93.10. $1 Daily Double (11-12) paid $168.70; $1 Exacta (12-7) paid $169.10; $0.2 Superfecta (12-7-6-10) paid $3,353.12; $0.5 Trifecta (12-7-6) paid $1,097.00; $1,465,967. Handle $53,078. Total Handle $1,519,045.
