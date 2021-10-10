8th-$23,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 6:29. Good. switchd4w,sustaind bid

Fractional/Final Time: 22.590, 46.210, 58.720, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.400.

Trainer: Michael Reavis

Winner: B M, 6, by Field Commission-Alphabet Star

Scratched: Louie P.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Field Letters121478-15-½3-31-1½C. Roman0.90
Maystart118863-½2-½2-hd2-3¼E. Gallardo31.50
Ghaaleb's Appeal111324-34-hd4-hd3-nkE. Giles17.20
Arose for Lyla118995-hd6-27-34-1¾V. Bailon24.30
Willow Moon114611-1½1-2½1-½5-1½A. Lopez6.10
Totally Dovish121742-hd3-15-½6-hdV. Santiago3.20
Fox Frey121557-18-36-½7-2¼J. Tavares16.50
Palago121189998-½J. Felix91.80
Cowgirl Kimmie121236-hd7-hd8-1½9C. Ulloa6.50
4 (4)Field Letters3.803.002.80
9 (8)Maystart24.4014.40
3 (3)Ghaaleb's Appeal7.00

$0.5 Pick 3 (14-2-4/6) 3 Correct Paid $11.60. $1 Daily Double (2-4) paid $7.10; $1 Exacta (4-9) paid $41.70; $0.2 Superfecta (4-9-3-10) paid $660.18; $0.5 Trifecta (4-9-3) paid $145.95; $1,541,060. Handle $34,258. Total Handle $1,575,318.

