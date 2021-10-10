8th-$23,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 6:29. Good. switchd4w,sustaind bid
Fractional/Final Time: 22.590, 46.210, 58.720, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.400.
Trainer: Michael Reavis
Winner: B M, 6, by Field Commission-Alphabet Star
Scratched: Louie P.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Field Letters
|121
|4
|7
|8-1
|5-½
|3-3
|1-1½
|C. Roman
|3.80
|3.00
|2.80
|0.90
|Maystart
|118
|8
|6
|3-½
|2-½
|2-hd
|2-3¼
|E. Gallardo
|24.40
|14.40
|31.50
|Ghaaleb's Appeal
|111
|3
|2
|4-3
|4-hd
|4-hd
|3-nk
|E. Giles
|7.00
|17.20
|Arose for Lyla
|118
|9
|9
|5-hd
|6-2
|7-3
|4-1¾
|V. Bailon
|24.30
|Willow Moon
|114
|6
|1
|1-1½
|1-2½
|1-½
|5-1½
|A. Lopez
|6.10
|Totally Dovish
|121
|7
|4
|2-hd
|3-1
|5-½
|6-hd
|V. Santiago
|3.20
|Fox Frey
|121
|5
|5
|7-1
|8-3
|6-½
|7-2¼
|J. Tavares
|16.50
|Palago
|121
|1
|8
|9
|9
|9
|8-½
|J. Felix
|91.80
|Cowgirl Kimmie
|121
|2
|3
|6-hd
|7-hd
|8-1½
|9
|C. Ulloa
|6.50
$0.5 Pick 3 (14-2-4/6) 3 Correct Paid $11.60. $1 Daily Double (2-4) paid $7.10; $1 Exacta (4-9) paid $41.70; $0.2 Superfecta (4-9-3-10) paid $660.18; $0.5 Trifecta (4-9-3) paid $145.95; $1,541,060. Handle $34,258. Total Handle $1,575,318.
