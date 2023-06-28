SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2023--
The City of Santa Monica’s Big Blue Bus is completing testing of camera-based bus lane and bus stop enforcement technology on Route 3 and Rapid 3. The bus-mounted system automatically detects illegally parked vehicles in bus lanes and at bus stops along the routes. No citations will be issued during the pilot.
Hayden AI, a leader in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, partnered with Big Blue Bus on the 45-day pilot. The pilot is at no cost to Big Blue Bus.
511 parking violations obstructing safe and reliable transit service were detected over the course of this pilot. The location with the most bus lane parking violations (90 in total) was southbound Lincoln Boulevard near its intersection with Grant Street. The bus stop with the most parking violations – 21 violations – was northbound 4th Street at Santa Monica Place.
Automated bus lane and bus stop enforcement is proven to improve bus speed and reliability, safety, and sustainability. Illegally parked vehicles at bus stops slow down bus service and prevent buses from pulling up to the curb, which makes boarding the bus unsafe and inaccessible to people with disabilities. Additionally, illegal parking and driving in bus lanes keep hundreds of riders from reaching their destinations reliably.
“Improving public transportation is one of the best things we can do to improve sustainability,” said Chris Carson, CEO and co-founder of Hayden AI. “We’re grateful to the visionary leaders at Big Blue Bus for making Santa Monica the next city to deploy this effective technology. Our goal is to provide Big Blue Bus with the data they need to better understand the true impact that parking in bus lanes and at bus stops has on the thousands of riders who rely on public transit every day.”
Hayden AI is contracting with AC Transit in the Bay Area to deploy automated bus lane and bus stop enforcement technology, and has installed more than 650 AI-powered, interior bus-mounted camera systems throughout the country helping to increase compliance with dedicated bus lane stopping, riding and bus stop parking rules.
About Big Blue Bus: Big Blue Bus is a division of City of Santa Monica’s Department of Transportation, governed by Santa Monica’s City Council. The agency operates a fleet of 195 vehicles transporting passengers daily across a 58-square-mile service area. Nationally recognized for its long-standing commitment to a cleaner environment, Big Blue Bus plans to convert its entire fleet from natural gas to zero emissions by 2030. Serving Santa Monica and the Los Angeles area since 1928, Big Blue Bus has won numerous awards for its marketing, customer service, safety, and efficiency.
About Hayden AI: At Hayden AI, we’re pioneering real world problem solving powered by AI and machine learning. From bus lane and bus stop enforcement to digital twin modeling and more, our clients use our mobile perception system to speed up transit, make streets safer, and create a more sustainable future. Our privacy first approach ensures that our technologies comply with security and privacy regulations and protect personal information while fostering innovation. For more information about Hayden AI visit www.hayden.ai
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230628659116/en/
CONTACT: Jenna Fortunati
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PUBLIC TRANSPORT OTHER TRANSPORT TECHNOLOGY TRANSPORT OTHER TECHNOLOGY PHOTOGRAPHY SOFTWARE MANUFACTURING MACHINE TOOLS, METALWORKING & METALLURGY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
SOURCE: Hayden AI
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/28/2023 11:45 AM/DISC: 06/28/2023 11:45 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230628659116/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.