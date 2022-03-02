BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 2, 2022--
Hayward Holdings, Inc. ("Hayward”) (NYSE: HAYW), a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.
CEO COMMENTS
“I am extremely proud of the strong quarter and year-end results Hayward employees delivered in our first year as a public company, where we saw a continuation of robust organic growth in net sales and significant margin expansion. Our successes this year with servicing our end markets with reliable product and innovative new technologies in a demanding operating environment is a direct result of our agile manufacturing capabilities and investments in strengthening our competitive positioning,” said Kevin Holleran, Hayward’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered these results while executing on a number of strategic initiatives involving our manufacturing and distribution footprint as well as strengthening our balance sheet through ample deleveraging. We continue to benefit from key secular tailwinds within our industry and with our leading product portfolio and technology we were able to enhance our market share at improved profitability levels. We are entering 2022 with significant momentum, we remain encouraged by underlying industry demand levels supported by both new construction and aftermarket activity, and an enhanced positioning within the pool industry as a result of recent acquisitions and additions to our team.”
FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2021 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Net sales increased by 35% to $352.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 entirely from the base business. The increase in net sales was primarily driven by continued demand in residential pool equipment sales, in particular aftermarket upgrades, service and new construction. Net sales growth continues to benefit from a robust demand environment for outdoor living products, increased capacity and capabilities leading to higher output, and strategic pricing actions.
Gross profit increased by 41% to $165.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Gross profit margin increased 188 basis points to 46.9%. The increase in gross margin was driven by operating leverage and increased output as well as favorable pricing actions and a one-time inventory reserve taken last year, offsetting the escalating inflationary impact on raw materials, freight, and higher import duties.
Selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased by 3% to $60.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase in SG&A was primarily driven by volume related incentives, distribution costs, and other one-time expenses. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A decreased 532 basis points to 17.1%, compared to the prior year period. Research, development, and engineering expenses were $6.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, or 2% of net sales, as compared to $6.2 million for the prior year period, or 2% of net sales.
Operating income increased by 90% to $79.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase in operating income was driven by higher net sales and gross profit as well as improved operating leverage.
Net interest expense decreased by 56% to $8.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 primarily as a result of debt repayment during the first quarter of fiscal 2021 of $364.6 million and lower interest rates as a result of the second quarter amendment to our credit facilities.
During the quarter we incurred an income tax expense of $14.3 million compared to $6.6 million for the prior year period.
Net income increased by 222% to $63.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted Net income increased by 55% to $67.4 million.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by 43% to $105.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 169 basis points to 30.0%. Margin expansion was primarily driven by higher net sales and operating leverage.
FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2021 SEGMENT RESULTS
North America
Net sales increased by 40% to $297.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase was driven by higher sales of residential pool equipment and increased pricing.
Segment income increased by 70% to $92.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted segment income increased by 53% to $103.2 million.
Europe & Rest of World
Net sales increased by 14% to $54.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase was primarily driven by continued strong demand for pool products and price increases, partially offset by unfavorable impact from foreign currency exchange.
Segment income increased by 114% to $21.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted segment income increased by 39% to $16.4 million.
FULL FISCAL YEAR 2021 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Net sales increased by 60% to $1,401.8 million for the full fiscal year 2021 entirely from our base business. The increase in net sales was primarily the result of higher volumes, mainly in residential pool equipment sales from strong demand for pool upgrades and increases in new pool construction.
Gross profit increased by 65% to $655.8 million for the full fiscal year 2021. Gross profit margin increased to 46.8% for the fiscal year 2021, an increase of 143 basis points compared to the prior full year, primarily resulting from higher sales volumes, price increases to offset inflationary pressures, and a favorable regional mix.
Net income increased by 370% to $203.7 million for the full fiscal year 2021. Adjusted net income increased by 112% to $271.0 million compared to the prior fiscal year.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by 82% to $421.7 million for the full fiscal year 2021 driven primarily by higher net sales and strong operating leverage. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 363 basis points to 30.1% for the full fiscal year 2021 compared to the prior fiscal year.
Undistributed earnings for the year ended December 31, 2021, used as the numerator in our EPS computation, is reduced by a non-cash charge due to the beneficial conversion feature related to the redemption in March 2021 of Hayward's former class A shares for common shares. Such one-time non-cash charge in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 is treated as a deemed dividend which in turn reduces undistributed earnings. There is no current or future income statement or cash impact due to this US GAAP accounting treatment.
BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY
Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA as of December 31, 2021 was 1.7 times compared to 5.2 times as of December 31, 2020. The reduction in net debt and leverage reflects debt repayments made from the proceeds from our March 2021 IPO and strong cash generation from operating activities of $187.5 million for the current year to date.
As of December 31, 2021, Hayward had cash and cash equivalents of $265.8 million and approximately $128.9 million available for future borrowings under its ABL Facility.
OUTLOOK
Hayward is well positioned to deliver continued net sales and adjusted EBITDA growth in 2022 following the tremendous success in 2021 given the sustainable secular trends driving demand for pool products, specifically within our SmartPad conversion opportunities and environmentally conscious technology products.
For the full fiscal year 2022, Hayward expects net sales growth of 9% to 12% year-over-year and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $460 million to $475 million, or a growth range of 9% to 13% year-over-year
Please see the Forward-Looking Statements section of this release for a discussion of certain risks relevant to Hayward’s outlook.
Hayward Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
265,796
$
114,864
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,003 and $1,359, respectively
208,112
140,216
Inventories, net
233,449
145,330
Prepaid expenses
12,459
10,266
Other current assets
30,705
13,738
Total current assets
750,521
424,414
Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $66,074 and $51,900, respectively
146,754
142,318
Goodwill
924,264
920,325
Trademark
736,000
736,000
Customer relationships, net
242,854
271,462
Other intangibles, net
103,192
106,697
Other non-current assets
74,885
5,934
Total assets
2,978,470
2,607,150
Liabilities, Redeemable Stock, and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Current portion of the long-term debt
12,155
2,768
Accounts payable
87,445
69,632
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
190,378
141,819
Income taxes payable
13,886
4,435
Total current liabilities
303,864
218,654
Long-term debt, net
973,124
1,300,256
Deferred tax liabilities, net
262,378
273,628
Other non-current liabilities
69,591
10,851
Total liabilities
1,608,957
1,803,389
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable stock
Class A stock $0.001 par value, no shares authorized, issued, or outstanding at December 31, 2021; 1,500,000 shares authorized, 872,598 issued and 869,823 outstanding at December 31, 2020
—
594,500
Class C stock $0.001 par value, no shares authorized, issued, or outstanding at December 31, 2021; 100 authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020
—
—
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020
—
—
Common stock $0.001 par value, 750,000,000 authorized; 238,432,216 issued and 233,056,799 outstanding at December 31, 2021; 3,846,960 issued and 2,772,900 outstanding at December 31, 2020
238
3
Additional paid-in capital
1,058,724
10,297
Treasury stock; 5,375,417 and 4,340,310 at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively
(14,066
)
(3,686
)
Retained earnings
320,875
202,997
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
3,742
(350
)
Total stockholders' equity
1,369,513
209,261
Total liabilities, redeemable stock, and stockholders' equity
$
2,978,470
$
2,607,150
(1) Derived from audited financial statements.
Hayward Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Net sales
$
352,385
$
260,698
$
1,401,794
$
875,402
Cost of sales
186,979
143,243
746,012
478,371
Gross profit
165,406
117,455
655,782
397,031
Selling, general, and administrative expense
60,135
58,366
267,264
195,220
Research, development, and engineering expense
6,680
6,151
22,867
20,046
Acquisition and restructuring related expense
12,578
1,742
15,030
19,317
Amortization of intangible assets
6,485
9,359
32,647
37,896
Operating income
79,528
41,837
317,974
124,552
Interest expense, net
8,557
19,446
50,854
73,615
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
9,418
—
Other (income) expense, net
(7,094
)
(3,993
)
(2,439
)
(6,848
)
Total other expense
1,463
15,453
57,833
66,767
Income from operations before income taxes
78,065
26,384
260,141
57,785
Provision for income taxes
14,344
6,585
56,416
14,483
Net income
$
63,721
$
19,799
$
203,725
$
43,302
Comprehensive income, net of tax
Net income
$
63,721
$
19,799
$
203,725
$
43,302
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense (benefit) of $1,620, $(1,430), and $1,498, respectively
500
6,069
(768
)
5,196
Change in fair value of derivatives, net of tax expense (benefit) of $763, $(994), and $(3,309), respectively
—
1,941
4,860
(2,876
)
Comprehensive income
$
64,221
$
27,809
$
207,817
$
45,622
Income per common share
Basic
$
0.27
$
0.09
$
0.52
$
0.25
Diluted
$
0.26
$
0.09
$
0.49
$
0.25
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
232,454,438
1,563,848
187,688,087
1,331,850
Diluted
244,514,387
3,531,729
200,574,232
2,468,895
(1) Derived from audited financial statements.
Hayward Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Dollars in thousands)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
203,725
43,302
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation
18,826
18,783
Amortization of intangible assets
38,990
44,039
Amortization of deferred debt issuance fees
4,005
5,418
Stock-based compensation
15,005
1,945
Deferred income taxes
(15,314
)
(277
)
Allowance for bad debts
644
(207
)
Loss on debt extinguishment
9,418
—
Loss on write-off on intangible assets
6,319
—
Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment
4,219
2,017
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
(70,115
)
47,260
Inventories
(89,660
)
(4,652
)
Other current and non-current assets
(17,161
)
(13,039
)
Accounts payable
18,365
15,883
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
60,240
53,369
Net cash provided by operating activities
187,506
213,841
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(26,222
)
(14,221
)
Purchases of intangibles
(914
)
(1,360
)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(21,509
)
—
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
25
458
Cash received (paid) for settlements of investment currency hedge
(157
)
2,125
Net cash used in investing activities
(48,777
)
(12,998
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of common stock - Initial Public Offering
377,400
—
Costs associated with Initial Public Offering
(26,124
)
—
Purchases of common stock for treasury
(9,524
)
(2,498
)
Cash received related to taxes on share withholdings, net
2,058
—
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
51,659
150,000
Debt issuance costs
(12,551
)
(4,017
)
Payments of long-term debt
(369,644
)
(3,500
)
Net change in revolving credit facility
—
—
Issuance of Class A stock
221
54
Distributions paid to Class A and Class C stockholders
—
(275,208
)
Dividends paid
(41
)
(205
)
Other, net
(616
)
253
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
12,838
(135,121
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(1,065
)
2,366
Change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
150,502
68,088
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year
115,294
47,206
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year
$
265,796
$
115,294
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid-interest
$
46,763
$
68,461
Cash paid-income taxes
62,467
12,041
Equipment financed under finance leases
—
8,100
(1) Derived from audited financial statements.
Reconciliations
Consolidated Reconciliations
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliations (Non-GAAP)
Following is a reconciliation from net income to adjusted EBITDA:
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Net income
$
63,721
$
19,799
$
203,725
$
43,302
Depreciation
4,730
4,292
18,826
18,783
Amortization
8,087
11,217
38,990
44,039
Interest expense
8,557
19,446
50,854
73,615
Income taxes
14,344
6,585
56,416
14,483
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
9,418
—
EBITDA
99,439
61,339
378,229
194,222
Stock-based compensation(a)
2,636
(16
)
19,019
1,946
Sponsor management fees(b)
—
199
90
796
Currency exchange items(c)
106
(1,943
)
4,485
(4,721
)
Acquisition and restructuring related expense, net(d)
12,578
1,742
15,030
19,311
Other(e)
(9,056
)
12,485
4,884
19,997
Total Adjustments
6,264
12,467
43,508
37,329
Adjusted EBITDA
105,703
73,806
$
421,737
$
231,551
Adjusted EBITDA margin
30.0
%
28.3
%
30.1
%
26.5
%
(a)
Represents stock based compensation expense related to equity awards issued.
(b)
Represents discretionary fees paid to certain of our Sponsors for management services rendered pursuant to a 2017 management services agreement. This agreement and the corresponding payment obligation ceased on March 16, 2021, the effective date of our IPO.
(c)
Represents non-cash mark-to-market losses (gains) on foreign currency contracts.
(d)
Adjustments for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021 include $9.9 million of business restructuring related costs associated with the exit of an early stage product business acquired in 2018, and $2.6 million severance and retention costs associated with the relocation of our Corporate headquarters. Adjustments for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020 include $1.8 million of business restructuring related costs associated with the exit of manufacturing and distribution facilities. Costs associated with an early stage product business acquired in 2018 and being phased out in 2021 that were recorded in prior periods have been reclassified from "Acquisition and restructuring related expense, net" to "Other" to be consistent with the current period's presentation.
Adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2021 primarily include $9.9 million of business restructuring related costs associated with the exit of an early-stage product business acquired in 2018, $3.0 million severance and relocation costs associated with the relocation of our Corporate headquarters, and $2.1 million of business restructuring related costs associated with the exit of redundant manufacturing and distribution facilities. Adjustments in 2020 include business restructuring costs related to a global manufacturing and distribution consolidation and expansion project. Costs associated with an early stage product business acquired in 2018 have been reclassified from “Acquisition and restructuring related expense, net” to “Other” to be consistent with the current period’s presentation.
(e)
Adjustments for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021 primarily include $12.8 million income related to the property damage and business interruption as a result of the second quarter fire accident in Yuncos, Spain for which payment was received in the fourth quarter as well as $2.5 million of operating losses associated with the early stage product business mentioned above, and other immaterial items. Adjustments for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020 include $2.1 million of operating losses related to an early stage product business purchased in 2018 that were recorded in prior periods as restructuring related costs, $4.0 million of inventory write-offs, $2.3 million of severance and retention costs, $2.0 million of IPO related costs, $0.6 million of additional health and safety expenses related to COVID-19, $0.6 million for a legal settlement, and other miscellaneous costs that we believe are not representative of our ongoing business operations.
Adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2021 primarily include $7.4 million net insurance settlement proceeds which reflects an incurred property damage loss of $5.4 million, recorded in the second quarter, offset by insurance policy reimbursement of $12.8 million received in the fourth quarter for the aforementioned property loss as well as the consequential business interruption loss amount caused by the fire incident in Yuncos Spain, a $4.0 million legal reserve and fees, $4.0 million of operating losses related to the early stage product business acquired in 2018 mentioned above, $1.9 million related to debt refinancing, $1.0 million related to our IPO, and other immaterial items. Adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2020 include $5.1 million of operating losses related to the same early stage product business, $4.0 million of inventory write-offs, $2.5 million of COVID-19 related health and safety expenses, $2.3 million of severance and retention costs, $2.0 million of IPO related costs and other miscellaneous costs that we believe are not representative of our ongoing business operations.
Adjusted Segment Income Reconciliation (Non-GAAP)
Following is a quarterly reconciliation from segment income to adjusted segment income:
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Segment income
$
114,233
$
64,540
$
419,081
$
202,619
Depreciation
4,395
4,331
17,891
18,082
Amortization
1,612
1,948
6,352
6,233
Stock-based compensation
1,327
(49
)
9,231
1,521
Other (a)
(2,043
)
8,551
4,948
12,685
Total adjustments
5,291
14,781
38,422
38,521
Adjusted segment income
$
119,524
$
79,321
$
457,503
$
241,140
Adjusted segment income margin
33.9
%
30.4
%
32.6
%
27.5
%
(a)
Adjustments for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021 primarily include $5.4 million insurance income related to the property damage and business interruption as a result of the second quarter fire accident in Yuncos, Spain for which payment was received in the fourth quarter as well as $2.5 million of operating losses associated with the early stage product business mentioned above, and other immaterial items. Adjustments for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020 include $2.1 million of operating losses related to an early stage product business purchased in 2018 that were recorded in prior periods as restructuring related costs, $4.0 million of inventory write-offs and other miscellaneous costs that we believe are not representative of our ongoing business operations.
Adjustments in the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 include non-recurring severance expenses, retention bonuses, legal fees, and the operating losses of approximately $4.0 million and $5.1 million, respectively, related to an early stage product business acquired in 2018 that was phased out in 2021. $5.4 million of costs related to a fire at our manufacturing and administrative facilities in Yuncos Spain incurred in the second quarter of 2021 were offset by insurance proceeds received in the fourth quarter of 2021. The operating losses that were recorded in prior periods under “Acquisition and restructuring related expense, net” have been reclassified to “Other” to be consistent with the current period’s presentation. The remaining adjustments for Fiscal Year 2020 include $4.0 million of inventory write-offs, $2.5 million of additional health and safety expenses related to COVID-19, professional fees and other miscellaneous costs we believe are not representative of our ongoing business operations. Currency exchange items have been reclassified from “Currency exchange items” to “Other” to be consistent with the current period’s presentation.
Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation (Non-GAAP)
Following is a reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income:
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Net Income
$
63,721
$
19,799
$
203,725
$
43,302
Tax adjustments (a)
(6,799
)
—
(6,799
)
—
Other adjustments and amortization:
EBITDA adjustments
6,264
12,467
43,508
37,329
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
9,418
—
Amortization
8,087
11,217
38,990
44,039
Tax effect
(3,887
)
(5,929
)
(22,519
)
(19,627
)
Pro forma adjustments (b):
Interest savings
—
8,087
6,443
30,107
Tax effect
—
(2,026
)
(1,772
)
(7,276
)
Adjusted net income
67,386
43,615
270,994
127,874
(a)
Tax adjustments for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 include the tax impacts associated with reversal of certain valuation allowances, the impact associated with non-cash compensation charges and the impact of our exit of an early stage product business acquired in 2018 that was phased out in 2021. This results in a normalized tax rate for the fiscal quarter and year ended of 27.1% and 24.5% compared to our effective tax rate of 18.4% and 21.7%, respectively.
(b)
The adjustments for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 represent pro-forma adjustments related to the interest savings from repayment in full of our Second Lein Term Facility in the first quarter of 2021 and partial repayment in the first quarter of 2021 and amendment in the second quarter of 2021 of our First Lein Credit Agreement.
Net debt was $737.0 million and $1,207.9 million as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
Segment Reconciliations
Following is a reconciliation from segment income to adjusted segment income for North America ("NAM"):
(In thousands)
NAM
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Segment income
$
92,866
$
54,572
$
359,886
$
171,815
Depreciation
4,218
3,771
16,871
16,568
Amortization
1,611
1,948
6,351
6,233
Stock-based compensation
1,323
(73
)
8,641
1,183
Other (a)
3,114
7,320
4,665
11,105
Total adjustments
10,266
12,966
36,528
35,089
Adjusted segment income
$
103,132
$
67,538
$
396,414
$
206,904
Adjusted segment income margin
34.7
%
31.7
%
34.1
%
29.3
%
(a)
Adjustments for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021 are primarily related to the operating losses of approximately $2.5 related to an early stage product business acquired in 2019 that was phased out in 2021. Adjustments for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020 are primarily related to $3.5 million adjustment for inventory obsolescence and operating losses of $2.1 million related to an early stage product business acquired in 2018 that was phased out in 2021 as well as additional health and safety expenses associated with COVID-19.
Adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 include non-recurring severance expenses, retention bonuses, legal fees, and the operating losses of approximately $4.0 million and $5.1 million, respectively, related to an early stage product business acquired in 2018 that was phased out in 2021. The operating losses that were recorded in prior periods under “Acquisition and restructuring related expense, net” have been reclassified to “Other” to be consistent with the current period’s presentation. The remaining adjustments for Fiscal Year 2020 include professional fees, additional health and safety expenses related to COVID-19, additional reserves for obsolete and nonsalable inventories and other miscellaneous costs we believe are not representative of our ongoing business operations.
Following is a reconciliation from segment income to adjusted segment income for Europe & Rest of World ("E&RW"):
(In thousands)
E&RW
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Segment income
$
21,367
$
9,968
$
59,195
$
30,804
Depreciation
177
560
1,020
1,514
Amortization
1
—
1
—
Stock-based compensation
4
24
590
338
Other (a)
(5,157
)
1,231
283
1,580
Total adjustments
(4,975
)
1,815
1,894
3,432
Adjusted segment income
$
16,392
$
11,783
$
61,089
$
34,236
Adjusted segment income margin
29.9
%
24.6
%
25.4
%
20.3
%
(a)
The fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021 includes $5.4 million insurance proceeds associated with the fire incident in our Spain facility. The twelve months ended December 31, 2021 includes $5.4 million of costs related to a fire at our manufacturing and administrative facilities in Yuncos Spain incurred in the second quarter of 2021 that were offset by the insurance proceeds received in the fourth quarter of 2021. The fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 include additional reserves for obsolete and nonsalable inventories, COVID-19 related health and safety expenses, and other miscellaneous costs we believe are not representative of our ongoing business operations. Currency exchange items have been reclassified from “Currency exchange items” to “Other” to be consistent with the current period’s presentation.
Segment Income to Income from Operations Reconciliation
Following is a reconciliation of segment income to income from operations before income taxes:
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Total segment income
$
114,233
$
64,540
$
419,081
$
202,619
Corporate expense, net
15,642
11,602
53,430
20,854
Acquisition and restructuring related expense
12,578
1,742
15,030
19,317
Amortization of intangible assets
6,485
9,359
32,647
37,896
Operating income
79,528
41,837
317,974
124,552
Interest expense, net
8,557
19,446
50,854
73,615
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
9,418
—
Other (income) expense, net
(7,094
)
(3,993
)
(2,439
)
(6,848
)
Total other expense
1,463
15,453
57,833
66,767
Income from operations before income taxes
$
78,065
$
26,384
$
260,141
$
57,785
