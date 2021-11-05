BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 5, 2021--
Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, announced today its participation in the following investor conferences:
Baird’s Global Industrial Conference
Date: Wednesday, November 10 th
Fireside Chat: 1:25 p.m. ET
Participants: Kevin Holleran, President and Chief Executive Officer, Eifion Jones, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Stuart Baker, Vice President Business Development
Wolfe Research Industrial Growth & Technology Conference
Date: Monday, November 15 th
Fireside Chat: 9:00 a.m. ET
Participants: Kevin Holleran, President and Chief Executive Officer, Eifion Jones, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Stuart Baker, Vice President Business Development
Hayward’s fireside chat at the Wolfe Research Industrial Growth & Technology Conference will be accessible live via webcast. A link to the webcast can be found on the investor relations section of Hayward’s website at http://investor.hayward.com.
About Hayward Holdings, Inc.
Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool equipment and technology all key to the SmartPad™ conversion strategy designed to provide a superior outdoor living experience. Hayward offers a full line of innovative, energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment, including a complete line of advanced pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, internet of things (IoT) enabled controls, alternate sanitizers and water features.
