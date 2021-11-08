CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2021--
Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) (“Hayward”), global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and technology, today announced its platinum-level sponsorship of Step Into Swim™, a 10-year initiative organized by the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) to create one million more swimmers. Hayward’s investment helps Step Into Swim advance its mission of promoting safe swimming for children in underprivileged communities by providing swimming lessons and access to pools.
Through the partnership with Step Into Swim, Hayward commits a financial donation as well as employee involvement throughout the year in the organization’s community events and initiatives. This commitment strengthens Hayward’s community involvement and builds on the company’s own research and development advancements in pool safety as well as advancements in energy efficiency, water conservation, automation and natural sanitizer options for safe, healthy water.
“We are excited to partner with the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance to advance their work with water safety and health for youth,” said Kevin Holleran, CEO of Hayward. “Our contribution demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the industry at large as we work to advocate for pool safety, healthy lifestyles, and anti-drowning initiatives.”
According to the 2021 annual drowning and submersion report released by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) drowning remains the number one cause of accidental death for children between the ages of one and four. Through Step Into Swim and the early introduction it brings to pools and pool safety, the organization aims to decrease drowning and ultimately create a healthier society due to the mental and physical health benefits of swimming.
“I cannot begin to thank our friends at Hayward enough for their generous donation to our Step Into Swim initiative,” said Rowdy Gaines, three-time Olympic Gold Medalist and Vice President of Partnerships and Development for the PHTA. “Our goal is to give every child the opportunity to learn how to swim and enjoy the lifetime of benefits that the water can bring. This money will definitely save lives and create more swimmers and I am so excited about the future with our amazing partner. Thank you Hayward from the bottom of my heart.”
To learn more about Step Into Swim, visit stepintoswim.org.
About Hayward Holdings, Inc.
Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool equipment and technology all key to the SmartPad™ conversion strategy designed to provide a superior outdoor living experience. Hayward offers a full line of innovative, energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment, including a complete line of advanced pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, internet of things (IoT) enabled controls, alternate sanitizers and water features.
About Step Into Swim™
Step Into Swim™ is an initiative of the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance committed to safe swim education and drowning prevention. By investing in the next generation of swimmers through learn-to-swim programming, Step into Swim™ instills confidence, empowers long-term participation in water activities, touts the positive benefits of water play, and advocates for safe practices.
