NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022--
HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) today announced that longtime executive Bruce Moore, president – service line and operations integration, will retire at the end of the year after a 40-year career with the company.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913006237/en/
HCA HEALTHCARE VETERAN EXECUTIVE BRUCE MOORE TO RETIRE AFTER 40-YEAR CAREER WITH THE COMPANY (Photo: Business Wire)
Under Moore’s leadership HCA Healthcare’s network of care capabilities have grown considerably. This includes a behavioral health services platform with more than 50 facilities, approximately 70 inpatient rehab facilities, more than 30 comprehensive stroke programs, one of the nation’s largest ambulatory surgery networks, and a large provider outreach and telemedicine program. Additionally, Moore led the acquisition of Sarah Cannon Research Institute, a national leader in cancer research and drug development, and he oversaw the development of specialized support across several strategic service lines.
“Bruce has contributed significantly to HCA Healthcare’s growth and success throughout his 40 years with the company,” said Sam Hazen, HCA Healthcare’s chief executive officer. “His commitment to HCA Healthcare’s mission and culture has helped him be an effective leader and trusted advisor. We wish him well in this next chapter.”
Moore joined HCA Healthcare as a staff auditor in 1982. He served the company in a variety of roles, including vice president of compensation and vice president of benefits, before assuming the position of vice president, operations administration in 1997. Moore was named chief operating officer for the Outpatient Services Group in 2004, and president of the Outpatient Services Group in 2006.
An active member of the community, Moore has been on a number of not-for-profit boards throughout his career. He currently serves on the boards of The HCA Healthcare Foundation, Ensworth School and Nashville Health Care Council.
A search for Moore’s replacement is underway.
About HCA Healthcare
Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services comprising 182 hospitals and approximately 2,300 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44%. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 35 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives. Please click here to connect with HCA Healthcare on social media.
All references to “Company,” “HCA” and “HCA Healthcare” as used throughout this document refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913006237/en/
CONTACT: INVESTOR CONTACT:
Frank Morgan
615-344-2688MEDIA CONTACT:
Harlow Sumerford
615-344-1851
KEYWORD: TENNESSEE UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL HEALTH OTHER HEALTH HOSPITALS HEALTH MANAGED CARE
SOURCE: HCA Healthcare
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/13/2022 04:30 PM/DISC: 09/13/2022 04:32 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913006237/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.