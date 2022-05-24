HCL Commits $15 Million to Address Global Freshwater Insecurity

People in the picture (from left) – Roshni Nadar Malhotra, CEO, HCL Group & Chairperson, HCL Technologies; Gim Huay Neo, Managing Director, Centre of Nature and Climate, World Economic Forum; William Kwende, Founder of Serious Shea; Inna Modja, Land Ambassador, UNCC; Marc Benioff, Chair and Co-CEO of Salesforce; Punit Renjen, Global CEO of Deloitte; and Alem Tedeneke, Media Lead, World Economic Forum.