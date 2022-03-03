CHICAGO & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 3, 2022--
HDMZ, a full-service integrated marketing communications agency for leading life science and healthcare companies, today announced updates to its leadership team to support its next phase of business growth. Senior Vice President (SVP) Dillon Allie has been promoted to president and chief executive officer (CEO). SVP Rebecca Angelos has been promoted to chief operating officer (COO). President and CEO, Daniel Hoexter, will become executive chairman and continue to serve on the board of directors.
Dillon Allie is well-positioned to take over the helm
As HDMZ’s new CEO, Allie brings more than 20 years of marketing experience to the role. After joining the agency in 2005 as an account executive, he became SVP of Client Services in 2014, and a member of the executive leadership team. During his tenure, the agency sustained steady growth and expansion, which included the acquisition of Zoomedia — a leading life sciences digital communications agency, formerly headed by Angelos — in 2013.
“I’m eager for the challenge of continuing our growth trajectory, both in terms of our team’s capabilities, and the role we play for our clients in advancing scientific progress, discovery and development through meaningful connections and compelling communications,” said Allie. “The business has never been in a stronger position thanks to our talented team. Our focus now is to continue to invest in the right people, processes and tools to ensure we can create those meaningful connections every day on behalf of our incredible clients.”
Rebecca Angelos has extensive knowledge in operational excellence
After the acquisition of Zoomedia, Angelos joined HDMZ’s executive leadership team as SVP of Operations. Angelos comes with more than 16 years of operational leadership, website design and corporate marketing experience in the life sciences. In addition to improving operational efficiencies as COO, Angelos will continue to oversee the execution of digital development, along with more specialized projects, such as sophisticated enterprise websites and digital tools for pharma and biopharma.
“I’ve been impressed with the upward trajectory of HDMZ since the Zoomedia acquisition, which would not have been possible without the ongoing dedication and support of our incredible team,” said Angelos. “I’m honored and excited to take on this new challenge.”
Daniel Hoexter reflects on agency’s progress
The change in executive leadership will allow newly appointed executive chairman, Daniel Hoexter, to focus on strategic initiatives and agency growth. During his 29 years with the company, Hoexter reshaped the firm from a traditional B2B agency, representing clients from diverse industries, into one of the first life sciences and healthcare agencies at the dawn of the genomics era.
Specifically, Hoexter evolved the agency’s capabilities; expanded its presence to the West Coast with the acquisition of Zoomedia; hired scientists to provide subject matter expertise; produced award-winning creative; and built a world-class client list that includes some of the largest and most innovative life science and healthcare companies in the world.
“It’s been a tremendous journey and privilege to not only build and lead HDMZ, but also witness how our clients are making a profound impact on the world,” said Hoexter.
“The appointment of Dillon and Rebecca is the prudent next step for HDMZ, and I’m excited to celebrate these exceptionally passionate people for the work they do, their successful track records, and the leadership they bring to HDMZ,” Hoexter continued. “I’m also delighted to work with the HDMZ team in my new role as we move towards a pivotal inflection point in our development to expand the agency’s footprint even further.”
About HDMZ
HDMZ is a full-service integrated marketing communications agency with expertise in life science research, biotech, biopharma, medical device, diagnostics, CROs, software and digital health. The agency works with a full-range of leading healthcare and life science companies to strengthen and transform brands, launch new companies and products, increase sales, and connect with people. HDMZ is a member of Confrad International and the American Association of Advertising Agencies. To learn more about HDMZ, visit the agency’s website, or connect through LinkedIn, Twitter or Instagram.
