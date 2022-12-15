Healing Inside and Out – a New High-end Resort Designed by Finnish Studio Puisto Embraces the Wellbeing of Travellers and Nature

HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022--
Solea’s concept of holistic healing answers to the demand of future travellers who look for deeper wellbeing beyond relaxation and meaningful experiences.
Solea Valley Healing resort in Cyprus offers travellers a holistic healing experience surrounded by nature. Image: Studio Puisto
“The increasingly hectic world makes people want to reconnect with nature and take care of their minds and bodies. Wellbeing elements are weaved throughout the entire stay at Solea. We offer our guests more than a vacation, an overall healing experience that will change their life”, says Sam-Erik Ruttmann, Studio Puisto’s Director of Global Hospitality Development.
The site is currently a beekeeping and honey farm and both continue to be an integral part of the location. Guests can study honey production and beekeeping or try apitherapy. Besides the healing spa, the resort has a restaurant, floating pools, sauna and extensive outdoor facilities.
The goal is to minimize impacts to the environment by integrating the resort with the surrounding nature.
"Nature is our inspiration and we want to set an example of how to incorporate it in the design. Beyond preserving, we aim to restore and enhance the diversity of the flora and fauna on site”, says Studio Puisto’s founding partner Willem van Bolderen.
The award-winning Finnish architecture office Studio Puisto specializes in hospitality design. Solea consists of 30 hotel rooms, 40 experiential lodges and 18 exclusive villas with a total capacity of 230 guests. Accommodation prototypes will be completed in early 2023 and the resort is expected to open in 2024.
Responsible travel is conscious travel
Sustainability is considered from materials, construction methods, drainage, lighting and energy solutions to the placement of the buildings.
“Our core value is to design sustainable projects that respect people and the environment. We believe that sustainability should cover the whole design process and the life cycle of the resort”, Van Bolderen continues.
Increasingly, conscious travellers decide their destination, accommodation and activities based on sustainability.
"People want authentic experiences they can enjoy without harming the environment. At Solea, guests can explore nature for example by studying permaculture or by planting a tree. We believe that holistic wellbeing comes from the opportunity to not only focus on oneself, but also to contribute to the wellbeing of the surrounding nature and community”, Ruttmann explains.
Studio Puisto is an architecture and interior design practice specializing in hospitality. The office’s projects are rooted in a Nordic mindset and range globally from a mountain resort in South Korea to a healing resort in Cyprus. Studio Puisto uses architecture as a vehicle to create new experiences and moments with a steadfast commitment of doing it sustainably.
