The Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease (PFCD) today sent a letter to congressional and administration leaders calling on them to support those who have been partners in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and who remain essential to ensuring we are better prepared for future pandemics. The letter, signed by 14 leaders representing patients, caregivers, medical product manufacturers, medical providers, and domestic personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacturers, notes growing concerns about federal efforts that would weaken domestic strengths and curtail momentum needed to fight COVID-19 today and better prepare for health crises into the future. The collective groups also urge policymakers, “to reject any efforts that would undermine these industries while their work to respond to COVID-19, to enable a robust recovery, and to ensure pandemic preparedness with the United States persists.”
“COVID-19 continues to devastate families, communities, and our economy and demonstrate the painful consequences of being unprepared. Both the human and economic costs of this crisis continue to mount, and those who have been working tirelessly to help get us out of this pandemic with incredible innovation and resilience should be candidates for fortification right now,” said PFCD Chair Ken Thorpe. “Thanks to the dedication and success of America’s health care workforce, innovators, and manufacturers, we are equipped to fight back, but only if policymakers continue to do their part in supporting these critical efforts.”
The following organizations have signed on in support, and the full content of the letter can be viewed on PFCD’s website HERE.
The Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease (PFCD) is an international coalition of patient, provider, community, business and labor groups, and health policy experts, committed to raising awareness of the number one cause of death, disability and rising health care costs: chronic disease.
