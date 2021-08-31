CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A federal grant of more than $801,000 will help strengthen telehealth services at Harbor Health Care and Wellness Center in Nashua during the pandemic, members of New Hampshire's congressional delegation said Tuesday.
The funding will help the center obtain computers and telecommunications devices, as well as make improvements to its network and security, to provide enhanced telehealth services to patients, including those who identify as experiencing homelessness.
Harbor Care offers integrated services in housing, health care, substance use treatment, and other areas.
On Monday, the delegation announced that 10 fire departments are getting $1.5 million in grants.
In other coronavirus-related news:
———
FILM FESTIVAL CANCELED
After announcing plans to return in person for its 20th year, organizers of the New Hampshire Film Festival have postponed it once again because of the coronavirus.
Seacoastonline.com reports the celebration was originally scheduled in Portsmouth for October 2020, then delayed to October 2021. Now it’s planned for 2022.
“We are upset to find ourselves in this extremely difficult position, but our deeper concern lies with the filmmakers, attendees, supporters, partners and sponsors who continue to struggle with the ongoing pandemic," Nicole Gregg, the festival's executive director, said in a statement Monday.
———
THE NUMBERS
More than 107,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 218 new confirmed cases announced Tuesday. One new death was announced, bringing the total to 1,417.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 192 new cases per day on Aug. 15 to 310 new cases per day on Sunday.