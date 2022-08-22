SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022--
Leaders with the Consortium for State and Regional Interoperability (CSRI), a collection of the nation’s largest and most robust nonprofit health data networks, will drive dialogue about the health data utility model (thecsri.org/health-data-utility) at The Civitas 2022 Annual Conference, a Collaboration with the DirectTrust Summit, which convenes in San Antonio, from Aug. 21 to 24.
The health data utility is an aspirational model where the public or government entity serves the health data needs of the state, private sector, and academia.
“We are excited about the opportunity to meet our health data network colleagues at The Civitas 2022 Annual Conference, a Collaboration with the DirectTrust Summit,” said Morgan Honea, Executive Vice President of Denver-based Contexture (the umbrella organization of health data networks in Colorado and Arizona) and President of CSRI.
“From Jaime Bland’s session on the health data utility and public health partnerships to John Kansky’s session on leveraging health data utilities for public health, conference attendees will gain foundational knowledge and insights about the health data utility model. Attendees will take home lessons about using state policy levers, engaging broad stakeholder groups in participation and community engagement, and maturing use cases with Medicaid and public health, while maintaining high standards for data privacy and security.”
Details about these sessions include:
John Kansky, CSRI Board Officer and President and CEO of Indianapolis-based Indiana Health Information Exchange, will participate in a session called “Leveraging Health Data Utilities for Public Health.” This session takes place at 3:50 PM CT on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Jaime Bland, CSRI Board Officer and President and CEO of Omaha-based CyncHealth, will moderate a discussion called “Health Data Utilities: The Path to Effective Public Health Partnerships.” This session takes place at 9:00 AM CT on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Four facts about health data utilities:
- Health data utilities are nonprofits or government entities.
- Health data utilities provide robust health information exchange services for public and private stakeholders.
- Health data utilities integrate other health data services, such as Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs and All-Payer Claims Databases.
- Health data utilities support academic institutions with health data research.
About CSRI:
The Consortium for State and Regional Interoperability (CSRI) is a collection of the nation’s largest and most robust nonprofit health data networks. Collectively, our nonprofit organizations connect over 80 million records for patients across several states and provide a wide range of services to healthcare organizations. For more information, visit thecsri.org.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005085/en/
CONTACT: Aine Cryts
phone: 978.267.5280
email:aine.cryts@thecsri.org
KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SECURITY WHITE HOUSE/FEDERAL GOVERNMENT PHARMACEUTICAL RESEARCH STATE/LOCAL INSURANCE PUBLIC POLICY SOFTWARE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DATA MANAGEMENT SCIENCE PRACTICE MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT DATA ANALYTICS HEALTH HEALTHCARE REFORM HEALTH TECHNOLOGY HEALTH INSURANCE
SOURCE: Consortium for State and Regional Interoperability (CSRI)
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 08/22/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 08/22/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005085/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.