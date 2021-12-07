ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2021--
Healthcare IT Leaders has partnered with Voyce, a technology-driven company committed to helping people face language barriers, to enable multilingual support for its COVID-19 contact tracing services. Voyce provides real-time, on-demand access to its network of professional and medically trained language interpreters who offer interpretation in 238 languages and dialects, including American Sign Language.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005800/en/
The Healthcare IT Leaders solution provides omni-channel communication support through phone, email and text on a cloud-based case management platform. Trained contact tracers provide individualized case investigation to monitor the contacts of COVID-19 infected persons.
When a case requires outreach to a non-English speaker, contact tracers utilize Voyce language interpretation services to communicate in the contact’s preferred language. Healthcare IT Leaders’ contact tracing clients include large corporations, major colleges and schools and school districts, including the Boston Public Schools.
“Contact tracing is a critical tool to help organizations manage the spread of COVID-19. Voyce enables us to conduct meaningful, real-time conversations in multiple languages, greatly enhancing the level of service that we are able to provide,” said Bob Bailey, Managing Principal, Healthcare IT Leaders.
“Addressing potential exposure to COVID-19 is more easily done when people are able to effectively communicate regardless of language spoken,” said Andrew Royce, CEO of Voyce. “We look forward to working with Healthcare IT Leaders to help keep people safe and healthy by providing information that is timely and communicated across hundreds of languages.”
About Healthcare IT Leaders
Healthcare IT Leaders is a national leader in IT consulting and workforce solutions, connecting healthcare organizations with experienced technology talent for implementation services, project management, consulting, and full-time hiring. Our COVID-19 practice, Healthy Returns, delivers COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and vaccination services for leading businesses and schools. To learn more, visit www.healthcareitleaders.com and www.healthyreturns.info.
About Voyce
Voyce is a technology driven company deeply committed to helping people in need facing language barriers, enabling them to easily and quickly communicate and get help. Voyce’s professional and qualified language interpreters provide interpretation across a variety of technology and telehealth platforms in 238 languages and dialects, including American Sign Language. Across the U.S., Canada, U.K. and globally, Voyce supports thousands of sessions a day, providing language assistance to those in need. Learn more at voyceglobal.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005800/en/
CONTACT: Alex Gramling
Healthcare IT Leaders
agramling@healthcareitleaders.com
+1 978-417-9738
Heather Shea
Voyce
+1 617-899-4021
KEYWORD: GEORGIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH INFECTIOUS DISEASES TECHNOLOGY AUDIO/VIDEO TELECOMMUNICATIONS SOFTWARE GENERAL HEALTH
SOURCE: Voyce
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/07/2021 10:17 AM/DISC: 12/07/2021 10:18 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005800/en