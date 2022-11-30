DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022--
The "Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Analysis by mHealth Apps, by mHealth Services, By Product & Service, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increased use of connected devices and mHealth apps for chronic disease management, healthcare delivery cost constraints, patient-centered healthcare is getting more attention, and the use of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms, and uninterrupted healthcare services with robust 3G and 4G network penetration and demand for in-home healthcare services are some of the key drivers for the market growth.
However, the physicians' limited guidance in app selection, conventional medical providers' resistance, a shortage of standards and regulations, and a scarcity of reimbursements are expected to restrain the market growth.
Regional Markets
In 2021, North America had the greatest share of the market. The high penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms in North America, and the increasing use of connected devices and mHealth apps for the management of chronic diseases, the development and adoption of innovative technologies, rising government initiatives, and the presence of major companies in these regions, all, contribute to the region's large market share.
The growing number of healthcare systems, such as clinics, hospitals, nursing homes, and other ambulatory care facilities, and the rising frequency of chronic ailments and diseases that necessitate continuous patient monitoring, are driving the market in Asia Pacific.
Competitor Insights
- Nike Inc. (US)
- Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)
- Medtronic plc (Ireland)
- Omron Corporation (Japan)
- Cerner Corporation (US)
- AT&T Inc. (US)
- athenahealth Inc. (US)
- AgaMatrix Inc. (US)
- iHealth Labs Inc. (US)
- Withings (France)
- AirStrip Technologies (US)
- BioTelemetry Inc. (US)
Segmentation: Healthcare mobility solutions market Analysis Report 2021-2029
mHealth Apps (Revenue, USD Million)
- Medication Management Apps
- Personal Health Record Apps
- Women's Health Apps
- Other Healthcare Apps
- Healthcare Apps
- Diabetes Management Apps
- Cancer Management Apps
- Chronic Care Management Apps
- Blood Pressure & ECG Monitoring Apps
- Other Chronic Care Management Apps
- General Health & Fitness Apps
mHealth Services (Revenue, USD Million)
- Diagnosis & Consultation Services
- Fitness & Wellness Services
- Healthcare System Strengthening Services
- Remote Monitoring Services
- Treatment Services
- Prevention Services
Product & Service (Revenue, USD Million)
- Connected Medical Devices
- Blood Pressure Monitors
- Blood Glucose Meters
- ECG/Heart Rate Monitors
- Pulse Oximeters
- Fetal Monitoring Devices
- Multiparameter Trackers
- Sleep Apnea Monitors
- Neurological Monitoring Devices
- Other Connected Medical Devices
By Region (Revenue, USD Million)
North America
- U.S
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC
- Rest of MEA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ucjsq
