DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 29, 2022--
The "Healthcare Nanotechnology Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global healthcare nanotechnology market is expected to grow from $242.49 billion in 2021 to $276.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.99%. The market is expected to grow to $478.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.73%.
Major players in the healthcare nanotechnology market are, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Celgene Corporation, Merck & Company Inc., UCB (Union Chimique Belge) S.A, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi SA, Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd., GE Healthcare, Mallinckrodt plc, and Leadiant Biosciences.
The healthcare nanotechnology market consists of sales of healthcare nanotechnology solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which refers to the area of science that combines nanotechnology with drugs or diagnostic molecules to improve the performance of specific cells or tissues. These materials are produced on a nanoscale level and are safe to inject into the body.
The main types of healthcare nanotechnology include organic, inorganic and carbon based. Healthcare nanotechnology is used for various diseases such as cardiovascular, oncological, neurological, orthopedic, and infectious diseases. The main applications of healthcare nanotechnology include drug delivery, biomaterials, active implants, and tissue regeneration.
North America was the largest region in the healthcare nanotechnology market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Increasing cancer disease cases are expected to propel the growth of the healthcare nanotechnology market. Nanotechnology is a promising mode of cancer treatment. This improving field of medical research can be used to discover better-personalized treatments for many diseases, including cancer. Globally, the prevalence of cancer is increasing. For instance, according to Globocan, in 2020, the global cancer cases increased to 19.3 million cases and 10 million cancer deaths. Therefore, the increasing cancer disease cases are driving the growth of the healthcare nanotechnology market.
Strategic collaboration between companies is a key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare nanotechnology market. Companies involved in healthcare nanotechnologies are undergoing partnerships and collaboration to develop new technologies and products.
For instance, in July 2020, Nanowear, a US-based developer of a nanosensor technology for medical conditions and chronic disease, announced a partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health Systems. Their aim is to monitor confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients with Nanowear's cloth-based nanosensors which can find physiological and biomarker changes. Hackensack Meridian Health Systems is a US-based health care chain specializing in academic centers, acute care facilities, and research hospitals.
In October 2020 Johnson and Johnson a US-based healthcare company that develops and manufactures various pharma products, announced the acquisition of Momenta Pharmaceuticals for $6.5 billion. With this acquisition Johnson and Johnson aims to further advance patient care in autoantibody-driven diseases. Momenta Pharmaceuticals is a UK-based company involved in biotechnology with an innovative scientific platform focused on discovering and developing novel biologic therapeutics.
The countries covered in the Healthcare Nanotechnology market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Healthcare Nanotechnology Market Characteristics
3. Healthcare Nanotechnology Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Healthcare Nanotechnology
5. Healthcare Nanotechnology Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Healthcare Nanotechnology Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Healthcare Nanotechnology Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Healthcare Nanotechnology Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Healthcare Nanotechnology Market, Segmentation By Disease, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Oncological Diseases
- Neurological Diseases
- Orthopedic Diseases
- Infectious Diseases
6.2. Global Healthcare Nanotechnology Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Organic
- Inorganic
- Carbon-Based
6.3. Global Healthcare Nanotechnology Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Drug Delivery
- Biomaterials
- Active Implants
- Tissue Regeneration
7. Healthcare Nanotechnology Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Healthcare Nanotechnology Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Healthcare Nanotechnology Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
Companies Mentioned
- Pfizer Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Abbott Laboratories
- Celgene Corporation
- Merck & Company Inc.
- UCB (Union Chimique Belge) S.A
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Sanofi SA
- Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
- GE Healthcare
- Mallinckrodt plc.
- Leadiant Biosciences
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6dw299
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005400/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH NANOTECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL TECHNOLOGY HEALTH TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/29/2022 12:04 PM/DISC: 07/29/2022 12:04 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005400/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.