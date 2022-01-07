DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 7, 2022--
The "Healthcare supply chain management Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global healthcare supply chain management market to grow with a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.
The report on the global healthcare supply chain management market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on healthcare supply chain management market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.
The report on healthcare supply chain management market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global healthcare supply chain management market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global healthcare supply chain management market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
What does this Report Deliver?
- Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the healthcare supply chain management market.
- Complete coverage of all the segments in the healthcare supply chain management market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.
- Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global healthcare supply chain management market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
Company Profiles
- Mckesson
- Oracle
- Cardinal Health
- Cerner
- Microsoft
- Airclic
- Solstice Medical
- Epicor
- Manhattan Associates
- Infor
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Highlights
2.2. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Projection
2.3. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Functions
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Delivery Mode
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market
4. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market by Functions
5.1. Forecasting and Planning
5.2. Inventory Management and Procurement
5.3. Internal Logistics and Operations
5.4. Warehousing and Distribution
5.5. Reverse and Extended Logistics
5.6. Other
6. Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market by Delivery Mode
6.1. On-premise
6.2. Web-based
6.3. Cloud
7. Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market by End User
7.1. Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies
7.2. Distributors
7.3. Healthcare Providers
7.4. Other
8. Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market by Region 2021-2027
9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wpd6in
