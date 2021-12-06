BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2021--
HealthEdge announced today its Burgess Source ® payment integrity solution has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST. HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the HealthEdge Source solution meets key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk.
“The HITRUST CSF Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual,” said Bimal Sheth, HITRUST Vice President of Assurance Services. “The fact that HealthEdge has achieved HITRUST CSF Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program.”
This achievement places HealthEdge in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.
“Meeting the complex compliance and privacy needs of our customers is a top priority at HealthEdge,” said Ryan Mooney, Executive Vice President of the HealthEdge Source Division. “Achieving HITRUST CSF Certification demonstrates our commitment to the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information, and that’s something we are very proud of.”
Source is the only prospective payment integrity solution that natively brings together up-to-date regulatory data, claims pricing and editing, and real-time analytics tools into a single IT ecosystem.
About HealthEdge
HealthEdge® offers the health insurance industry’s leading next-gen solution suite providing automation and seamless connectivity between all parts of a payer’s administrative and clinical systems. HealthEdge delivers modern, disruptive healthcare IT solutions that health insurers use to leverage new business models, improve outcomes, drastically reduce administrative costs, and connect everyone in the healthcare delivery cycle. Its next-generation enterprise solution suite is built on modern, patented technology and is delivered to customers via the HealthEdge Cloud or onsite deployment. In 2020, funds managed by Blackstone became the majority owner. HealthEdge and its portfolio of mission-critical technology assets for payers, including HealthRules Payor®, Source and GuidingCare®, are collectively driving a digital transformation in healthcare. Follow HealthEdge on Twitter or LinkedIn.
