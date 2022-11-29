ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022--
Healthlink Advisors, a top-ranked healthcare consulting firm focused on improving clinical innovation, business systems and healthcare IT strategy, delivery and operations, announced the firm is expanding its managed services capabilities and has hired a new service-line leader to drive the expansion.
In today's market, hospitals and health systems face unrelenting project demand, inflationary pressures, and difficulty attracting and maintaining technical talent. Healthlink Advisors now offers an expanded and flexible managed-service model with advisory expertise allowing organizations to execute priorities without having to worry about capacity issues. The firm's trusted best practices and methodologies remain the foundation of its expanded managed services approach, which is designed to relieve the increasing demands from business and clinical operations.
Healthlink Advisors Expanded Managed Services Offerings
- Epic managed services — optimization, upgrades, maintenance, and Connect support
- Epic Payer Platform managed services for payer and provider organizations
- Program and project management services
- IT niche outsourcing
These newly expanded service offerings are named the “Epic-verse.” The Healthlink Advisors approach to managed services is focused on the client’s needs. Its managed services team is composed of experienced healthcare professionals who both lead and deliver, becoming a natural extension of a client organization. The team works with clients to design the best solution for their organization, including deal structure, onboarding, initiation, and integration — enabling an organization to quickly scale up or down. Healthlink Advisors monitors, manages, and executes the delivery of operational projects and also measures value-add and business outcomes to ensure clients achieve desired results and goals.
"The right managed services can serve both the immediate needs of organizations facing a technical skills crunch while ensuring IT capability evolution and strategic long-term business objectives are facilitated,” said Steve Hendrick, vice president at Healthlink Advisors. “Healthlink Advisors has targeted its line of service expansion to areas of pressing need. We're excited to welcome Epic practice leader LeAnne Wintrode to lead the charge."
Healthlink Advisors has hired a new service line leader to drive the Epic managed services. LeAnne Wintrode joins Healthlink Advisors as Epic Practice Director. She is an accomplished healthcare application and systems expert skilled in linking organizations' information technology capabilities with their business objectives.
About Healthlink Advisors
Healthlink Advisors is a healthcare consulting firm committed to improving clinical innovation, business systems and healthcare IT strategy, delivery and operations. The company focuses on information technology and related fields within healthcare provider organizations, from academic medical centers to integrated delivery networks to community-based hospitals. Healthlink Advisors serves both investor-owned and community-owned organizations. For more information, please visit www.healthlinkadvisors.com.
