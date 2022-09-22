ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022--
Healthrageous is excited to announce the launch of a breakthrough personal Healthy Eating Score assessment that can be accessed with any web device. It empowers Medicare Advantage seniors by giving them a simple, quantified score to measure progress in eating more nutritiously. Many Medicare Advantage members have one or more chronic illnesses which can be improved through diet. With the Healthrageous Healthy Eating Score, they assess their diet and understand the impact of their eating habits, and in minutes, also get a personalized road map to improve their diet and health.
The Healthy Eating Score is a clinically validated, highly effective measure of diet quality that correlates strongly with risk of chronic disease. Clinical research models have predicted health improvements and projected healthcare cost savings that result from improved diet quality. Each step closer to eating a diet that aligns with dietary guideline recommendations can help reduce the risk of developing or worsening diet-related chronic diseases such as heart disease or type 2 diabetes.
Healthrageous goes beyond Medicare meal delivery to offer ready-to-heat and eat meals paired with a digital engagement platform that acts as a virtual health concierge to activate Medicare Advantage members with engaging mobile messages and content up to 52 weeks of the year. The program drives unique and satisfying health experiences with personalized engagement, rapid measurement, and tasty, diabetic- and cardiac-friendly meals.
“Category pioneering, Healthrageous targets the ‘ mind-body connection’ to create a convenient, easy on-ramp to eating healthy,” says Rick Lee, Healthrageous CEO. “One small nudge at a time, you move along a personalized healthy eating journey. It’s like your taste buds go on rehab as your tastes adapt to more nutritious eating along the way.”
Healthrageous is proud to partner with GoMo Health to help seniors live their best lives by sharing mobile messaging and support personalized to their chronic health conditions. The GoMo Health proprietary digital engagement platform helps people to act on their health by leveraging their responses to surveys and assessment throughout the program. “With the GoMo Health evidence-based science of engagement, BehavioralRx®, we remove friction, add convenience, and help members individualize their health decisions with a sticky, enjoyable experience that’s liberating and autonomous,” says GoMo Health CEO, Bob Gold.
The result: “Medicare Advantage members activate at 3 times the number projected by our health plans,” says Lee. “The Healthrageous combination of healthy meals delivered directly to their door along with trusted content in a digital experience is proving to be highly engaging and satisfying.”
About Healthrageous
Healthrageous is a new kind of healthy living company obsessed with making healthy lifestyles possible through easy, delightful experiences. When members engage with an easy on-ramp to healthy eating, pathways to trusted health relationships follow. Visit Healthrageous.net to learn more about how Medicare Advantage members get diabetic & cardiac-friendly meals delivered to their door in a seamless experience that engages them in healthy behaviors.
About GoMo Health:
GoMo Health® applies a proprietary, evidence-based science of engagement, BehavioralRx®, to our cloud-based digital therapeutic, Concierge Care®, to actively extend care plans, and provide resources and support to people in their “lived” environments – enhancing outpatient care and impact. This outpatient care delivery model integrates support for psychosocial and physical needs to create personalized, behaviorally based care plans that empower patients in their own care management and healthy decision making. Connecting with patients via its Telehealth Triple Play™, GoMo Health uses an intelligent mobile BOT to collect and triage patient data via home medical devices, conduct in the moment “conversations”, and gather electronic patient reported outcomes (ePRO). This has proven to modify behaviors of patients with chronic and complex conditions worldwide, resulting in significant improvement in health outcomes and adherence, and decreased costs of care for providers, hospitals, health plans, employers, and life science companies. To learn more, visit www.gomohealth.com
