Heap, the leading digital insights platform, today published its latest Digital Experience Insights report, which, after analyzing millions of anonymized user events, found that 84% of funnel analyses deliver misleading data which hampers teams’ ability to improve the user’s digital experience. As a solution to these findings, Heap also announced Journey Maps, the newest addition to Heap Illuminate, which automatically surfaces critical, unseen user behavior and then suggests actions to improve the digital experience. For more information go to heap.io/product/journey-maps.
A giant leap forward from legacy tools that analyze only behaviors that are specified upfront, Journey Maps give teams a complete picture of the varied paths that users make in digital products. As such, Journey Maps is the first-ever analytics tool that returns accurate data on user actions that most impact conversion and retention. With Illuminate and Journey Maps, digital teams get accurate insights faster, and can better and more quickly optimize product and user experiences to increase conversion, user engagement, and lifetime value.
Heap Journey Maps was built in response to the analysis of millions of user events and the company’s ongoing collaboration with customers. Heap’s research uncovered that:
- 59% of funnels miss an interaction that's associated with lower conversion
- In 63% of funnels, there’s an alternative path to conversion that isn’t tracked
- For every user action being measured with a traditional funnel, nearly 20 interactions remain untracked and unanalyzed
This information underscores the anxiety digital builders face around making decisions based on impartial and potentially disastrous information. Heap Illuminate captures all the data required so teams can take action with confidence.
“Heap Illuminate helps us catch what we might have missed,” said Brandon Walsh, Manager of Amway’s Digital Analytics Center of Excellence. "Heap enables our analysts to make frequent data-informed decisions based on little nuggets of insights surfaced in just a few clicks. Whether it be an insight that was overlooked or a missing step in a funnel, Heap’s proactive suggestions deliver enormously fast speed to insight."
Journey Maps adds to Heap Illuminate capabilities with:
- Step Suggestions: Automatically recommends funnel steps that aren’t currently being tracked but which exhibit significant dropoff
- Group Suggestions: Automatically identifies and suggests user groups that have outsized correlation with conversion and retention
- Effort Analysis: Quantifies - for the first time ever - the amount of friction users face in any given flow
- Pageview Suggestions: Surfaces the most commonly viewed pageview types to ensure teams examine their data with the right level of granularity
“Our goal is to arm the people building digital products with the data and insight they need to create something users love,” said Dan Robinson, CTO of Heap. “Heap Illuminate surfaces the surprises, alternate paths, and side trips that represent real user behavior, in contrast to expected user behavior. Understanding the reality of what users do is a key step to building a winning product. Because our platform starts from a complete dataset, we're uniquely able to help digital builders move beyond gut instinct to confident, fast decisions that drive real business results.”
With Journey Maps as its latest innovation, Heap continues to deliver the quickest time to value in the digital analytics category. In addition, the company’s product advancement and continued market momentum are fueling growth of net ARR at a rate of 224% CAGR year-over-year.
About Heap
Heap is the premier system of insight for digital experience builders. Our mission is to illuminate hidden opportunities for fast-moving digital teams to delight their customers and move the needle on key metrics. Over 8,000 businesses use Heap to increase revenue, improve conversion, accelerate decision-making, and drive business impact at scale.
