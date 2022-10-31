Heap Welcomes Micha Hershman as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022--
Heap, the leading digital analytics provider, is pleased to announce Micha Hershman as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
Micha Hershman joins Heap as Chief Marketing Officer, bringing a track record of driving growth and revenue through integrated brand and demand initiatives. (Photo: Business Wire)
With over two decades of experience leading marketing at companies like Eventbrite and Envoy, Hershman will be responsible for leveraging brand, product marketing, and demand generation to drive growth. Hershman has extensive experience scaling companies, including developing the global demand engine that fueled Eventbrite’s IPO and the category creation work that propelled Envoy’s recent unicorn valuation.
“We are excited to welcome Micha to Heap and are confident that with his proven track record he’ll help us achieve our mission of making it easy to understand and improve digital experiences,” said Ken Fine, CEO of Heap. “As an experienced, driven, and emotionally intelligent marketing leader, Micha has a breadth of knowledge in growing success-driven teams that elevate brand awareness and go-to-market success.”
“Legacy analytics is broken: it’s slow, incomplete, and disconnected. It doesn’t provide mission-critical insights and does little to address real-time business problems. More important, legacy analytics has failed to demonstrate it can create exceptional user experiences,” Hershman said. “I’m excited to join the Heap team and shout our story from the rooftops. With Heap, businesses can get quick and complete insights into customer behaviors, such as insights that can drive rapid iteration, create delightful customer experiences and generate enormous lifetime value.”
About Heap
Heap is the future of digital insights, providing the best alternative to costly, slow and inaccurate legacy analytics. Heap’s low-code, easy-to-use digital analytics software provides the quickest time to insights, which marketing teams can use to create the best possible digital experiences and accelerate their business. Over 8,000 businesses trust Heap to increase revenue, improve conversion, accelerate decision-making and drive business impact at scale.
