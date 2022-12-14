DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022--
The "Hearing Aid Devices: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increasing population and the growing adoption rate of devices provide extensive opportunities to the key players in the market.
This report provides a detailed analysis of the hearing aid market. This report highlights the current and future market potential of hearing aids, along with a discussion of the drivers, restraints and challenges in the market.
The report also covers market projections through 2027 and market rankings for key market players. It covers the competitive landscape and regulatory scenario.
Furthermore, technological advances are critical factors in the hearing aid market. Digital hearing aids dominate the market and analog hearing aids are obsolete. Regulatory requirements change over time. Changing regulations for over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids will significantly impact the hearing aid market.
This study will provide insights into upcoming trends in the hearing aid market. This BCC Research report provides an analysis of factors governing growth in the hearing aid industry, providing strategic insights and recommendations for those companies looking to expand markets
The market is segmented into behind-the-ear (BTE) aids, in-the-ear (ITE) aids, receiver-in-the-ear (RITE) hearing aids and canal hearing aids, based on product. The study does not cover hearing implants and Personal Sound Amplification Products (PSAP) under the scope of this study.
The market is segmented into pediatric, adult and geriatric patients and into sensorineural and conductive hearing loss types. The report includes the company profiles of key players with detailed information about business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments. The report explains the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market.
Report Includes
- A detailed overview of the global markets for hearing aid devices within the MedTech industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data from 2019 to 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Highlights of the upcoming market potential for hearing aids, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for hearing aid devices market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis by product, patient type, type of hearing loss, and region
- Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China and India
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, opportunities and challenges, and other macroeconomic forces affecting the global market outlook of hearing aid devices
- Review of the international regulatory landscape for hearing aids with emphasis on recently approved products as well as products under development or in different stages of clinical trials
- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the demand owing to their proprietary technologies, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and other market strategic advantages
- Profile descriptions of the leading market participants, including Sonova Holding AG, Demant A/S, WS Audiology, GN Store Nord A/S, and Starkey Hearing Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
2.1 Highlights of the Market for Hearing Aids
Chapter 3 Hearing Aid Market: Background and Technology
3.1 Hearing Aid Overview
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Market Dynamics
4.1.1 Market Drivers
4.1.2 Market Restraints
4.1.3 Market Opportunities
4.1.4 Market Challenges
Chapter 5 Industry Overview
5.1 Pricing of Hearing Aids
5.1.1 Hearing Aid Pricing, by Company
5.2 Value Chain for Hearing Aids
5.3 Reimbursement Scenarios
5.4 Hearing Aid Satisfaction
5.5 Introduction of OTC Hearing Aids
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product
6.1 Global Market for Hearing Aids, by Product
6.2 Behind-Ear Hearing Aids
6.3 Receiver-In-Ear Hearing Aids
6.4 Canal Hearing Aids
6.4.1 In-Canal (ITC)
6.4.2 Completely-In-Canal (CIC)
6.5 In-Ear Hearing Aids
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Patient Type
7.1 Global Market for Hearing Aids, by Patient Type
7.2 Pediatric
7.3 Adults
7.4 Geriatric
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Type of Hearing Loss
8.1 Global Market for Hearing Aids, by Type of Hearing Loss
8.2 Sensorineural Hearing Loss
8.3 Conductive Hearing Loss
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
9.1 Global Market for Hearing Aids, by Region
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 U.K.
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.5 Rest of the World (ROW)
Chapter 10 Regulatory Scenario
10.1 Hearing Aid Regulations in North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.2 Canada
10.2 Hearing Aid Regulations in Europe
10.3 Hearing Aid Regulations in Asia-Pacific
10.3.1 Japan
10.3.2 China
10.3.3 India
10.3.4 Singapore
10.4 Hearing Aid Regulations in Rest of the World
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.2 Israel
10.4.3 Saudi Arabia
10.4.4 South Africa
Chapter 11 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic
11.1 Impact of Covid-19 on the Hearing Aid Market
11.1.1 Covid-19 Impact on Hearing Aid Manufacturers
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Market Share Analysis
12.2 Recent Developments of Key Market Players
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
- Arphi Electronics Private Ltd.
- Audina Hearing Instruments Inc.
- Austar Hearing Science and Technology Co. Ltd.
- Demant A/S
- Eargo Inc.
- GN Store Nord A/S
- Rion Co. Ltd.
- Sebotek Hearing Systems LLC
- Sonova Group
- Starkey Laboratories Inc.
- WS Audiology A/S
- Zounds Hearing
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x9mz6y
