CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A public hearing on the proposed acquisition of a New Hampshire health care organization has been scheduled.
Lakes Region General Hospital, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, has received an offer from Concord Hospital to potentially acquire hospital assets. Concord Hospital also could acquire Franklin Regional Hospital and all other outpatient care locations under LRGHealthcare.
The public hearing will be held remotely via Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The public may register for the hearing online and may submit questions or comments in advance of the hearing and during the hearing through the site.
Comments regarding the proposed transaction may also be submitted to the Director of Charitable Trusts on or before March 5.