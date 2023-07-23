After classes let out, Jacob Johnson was excited to start working at his nearby IHOP in DeKalb County.
The 16-year-old high school student was hard-working, smart and kind to others, fellow employees said. It was his first summer job.
“He had a bright future ahead of him,” wrote a GoFundMe page organized by IHOP General Manager Christina Xivir.
Johnson was working at the restaurant near Lithonia at the tail end of the morning rush July 15 when a bullet struck his head, eventually killing him, authorities said.
On Friday, another teenager was arrested in connection with the gunfire, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, whose identity was not released, walked into DeKalb Jail to turn himself in. He is facing a charge of felony murder, deputies said.
DeKalb police responded around 11:45 a.m. to the IHOP in the 3000 block of Panola Road after getting a call about a person shot. The restaurant is located just south of I-20. When officers arrived, they found the employee suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Johnson was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.
According to authorities, Johnson and the suspect both knew each other and had “been engaged in an ongoing dispute.” No additional details were provided by deputies after Friday’s arrest.
IHOP employees declined to comment Sunday, saying that the shooting was still difficult to talk about. Johnson was a junior at Martin Luther King High School, about four miles away from the restaurant.
“We are heartbroken by this tragedy, and we want to help his family during this difficult time,” the GoFundMe page stated.
Organizers said they set up the fundraiser to pay for the funeral expenses of their “beloved” employee, and help his family with additional financial needs.
A candlelight vigil will be held at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the IHOP, employees said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
