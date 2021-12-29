DOWNERS GROVE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2021--
Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC (“Hearthside”), the industry’s leading contract manufacturer, has completed the acquisition of Weston Foods Ambient Division assets first announced on November 15. The Ambient Division assets being acquired includes six North American locations producing cookies, crackers, cones, wafers and related baked products.
The completed acquisition expands the Hearthside network to 43 facilities in the US, and Europe, and now Canada. This acquisition brings 1,100 full-time employees, and an expanded base of premier food company customers to the Hearthside network.
“These new facilities possess a culture of quality and performance that aligns well with our customer-focused, people-first approach to business,” said Chuck Metzger, CEO of Hearthside Foods, “This will enable a successful and timely integration with our core business.”
Baking is one of Hearthside’s four primary contract manufacturing categories, including bars, fresh and frozen entrees, and food packaging. The six new locations bring additional capacity and an expanded ability to meet the needs of existing and new customers.
“These new locations are an ideal complement to our existing Hearthside bakery business, expanding our capabilities and scope of service for our premier customers,” said Cade Culver, CCO of Hearthside Foods.
The six new manufacturing facilities are located in North Sioux City, SD; Front Royal, VA; Green Bay, WI; Somerset, PA; Columbus, OH; and Kitchener, Ontario. With these new locations, Hearthside now has production capabilities in 15 US states, Canada, and Europe.
About Hearthside Food Solutions
Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Hearthside Food Solutions is a leading contract manufacturer and producer of baked foods, snacks, nutrition bars, frozen, refrigerated, and fresh sandwiches/entrees and a full-service provider of food packaging services for many of the world’s premier brands. Hearthside’s network includes 43 facilities, including four in Europe, with a workforce of 12,000. In 2018 Hearthside was acquired by Charlesbank Capital Partners and Partners Group. For more information on Hearthside Food Solutions, visit www.hearthsidefoods.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005030/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact:
Carl Melville
Carl.melville@melvillegroup.com
760-671-1110
KEYWORD: ILLINOIS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PACKAGING RETAIL MANUFACTURING FOOD/BEVERAGE
SOURCE: Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/29/2021 11:00 AM/DISC: 12/29/2021 11:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005030/en