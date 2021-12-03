For anyone who has ever asked, “Why didn’t she come forward sooner?” Chris Cuomo texting “I have a lead on the wedding girl” to his embattled brother’s top aide is one answer.
The extent to which the CNN anchor advised his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, came to light on Monday when thousands of pages of evidence were released by New York Attorney General Letitia James. James, you may recall, oversaw the investigation that concluded that then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, unlawfully retaliated against at least one of them for going public and fostered a toxic work environment.
Andrew Cuomo resigned in August.
The new details about Chris Cuomo’s role in the mess deliver another blow to the public’s trust in media, which is already at an all-time low.
They also reveal what survivors are up against — and what survivors know they’re up against — when they decide to come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct or abuse.
People who amass power would often rather wield it than surrender it. And they often wield it to obscure, rather than reveal, the truth.
The same power imbalance that leads some people to prey on others is easy to cynically exploit when it’s time to cover up the predation. That can be a terrifying, even stifling truth to grapple with when you’re trying to decide whether to reveal what you’ve endured.
We see the truth of misconduct and abuse obscured, rather than revealed, over and over. We see it in workplaces. We see it in families. We see it in the Catholic church’s handling of long-standing, widespread sexual abuse of children by priests.
We can see, if we’re being honest, how daunting it can be to come forward anyway. We can see, if we’re being honest, why many choose not to.
It’s what I see when I see the Chris Cuomo developments.
Prior to the governor’s resignation, Chris Cuomo acknowledged being part of his brother’s inner circle discussing the allegations. That alone struck several of his CNN colleagues — as well as a cacophony of journalists at other media outlets (including me) — as a conflict of interest.
As I wrote in May, when news broke that Chris Cuomo was joining strategy sessions for his embattled brother: It’s imperative for consumers of the news to trust that the information they’re viewing or hearing or reading is uncompromised by journalists’ personal connections.
It’s why newsrooms often go to great lengths to prevent their employees from partaking in any activity that could even imply a conflict of interest — no gifts from sources, no favors to or from sources, no political rallies or protests, no donations to politicians or candidates. No skin in the game — especially the political game — beyond the skin you wear as a citizen and a human.
Violating that code, as Chris Cuomo has done, erodes public trust at a time when it’s imperative for people to receive and believe the news — for public safety, for the well-being of our communities, for the health of our democracy.
In August, Chris Cuomo addressed his involvement in his brother’s situation on his show, “Cuomo Prime Time.”
“I’m not an adviser; I’m a brother,” he told viewers. “I wasn’t in control of anything. I was there to listen and to offer my take. And my advice to my brother was simple and consistent: Own what you did, tell people what you’ll do to be better, be contrite, and, finally, accept that it doesn’t matter what you intended. What matters is how your actions and words were perceived.”
But James’ report revealed that he reached out to sources and journalists to check the status of stories about his brother, texted one of his brother’s senior aides “Please let me help with the prep,” and, a few days after a woman named Anna Ruch told The New York Times that Andrew Cuomo asked to kiss her at a wedding, he texted his brother’s top aide, “I have a lead on the wedding girl.”
Chris Cuomo’s future at CNN is, as of this writing, uncertain. The network suspended him indefinitely when the documents were released detailing the extent of his involvement.
Stil, he has his defenders. “Who wouldn’t help family,” they say. But that question leaves off an important clause. “Who wouldn’t help family … dodge multiple allegations of sexual misconduct?”
It’s a clause that introduces moral ambiguity where some would prefer not to see any. It’s a clause that invites us to ask ourselves how we would wield our own power in a similar situation. (You don’t need a top-rated CNN show to have power.)
And it’s a clause that reminds us of all the hurdles an accuser knows are ahead: Wagons circled. Loyalties that trump morality. Power that begets power — all too often to keep people scared into silence.
Heidi Stevens is a Tribune News Service columnist. You can reach her at heidikstevens@gmail.com, find her on Twitter @heidistevens13 or join her Heidi Stevens' Balancing Act Facebook group.
