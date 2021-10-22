In a perfect world, Pete and Chasten Buttigieg would adopt baby Penelope and baby Joseph and spend the next few weeks, months, whatever it takes, really, feeding and holding and loving them into a good, healthy place.
The couple would divide and conquer the all-consuming, utterly exhausting tasks of feeding and burping and rocking and calming and bathing and diapering and laundering and darting out for occasional groceries and checking that babies are still breathing and marveling at their own good fortune and marveling at the human heart’s capacity for love and marveling at baby toes.
In a perfect world, all parents who welcome a new child through birth or adoption would have that same opportunity — a few weeks, months, whatever it takes, really — to build bonds and trust and rituals and their babies’ understanding of the world around them.
In a perfect world, we would recognize that whatever pause occurs in a new parent’s job, whatever contributions they temporarily fail to provide to the workplace, whatever projects or emails or profit-and-loss reports lay temporarily dormant pale to such a degree that they’re almost translucent when stacked next to the work and privilege of beholding and supporting a new human life.
In a perfect world we would understand parental leave to be a long-term investment in a child’s health and welfare and, therefore, a society’s health and welfare. In a perfect world we would make space in our workplaces for such long-term investments. In a perfect world, we would cherish and encourage them.
But we don’t live in a perfect world.
We live in America. Where there is no national standard for paid family leave. Where fathers take an average of one week parental leave — often unpaid. Where one in four mothers returns to work two weeks after giving birth. Where Focus on the Family is a political action committee, but far from a guiding principle.
We live in America. Where Fox News host Tucker Carlson mocked Buttigieg for taking paternity leave to care for his newborn twins. ("Trying to figure out how to breastfeed,” Carlson said. “No word on how that went.")
Where right wing chaos agent Matt Walsh tweeted, “The thing about paternity leave is there isn’t much for dad to do when the baby is newborn, especially if mom is breastfeeding. His main role is to take care of mom as she recovers but of course that doesn’t apply to Buttigieg so I’m not sure why he needs paternity leave at all.”
Where White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki spent a recent morning assuring reporters that Buttigieg was, indeed, in regular contact with the Biden administration about the infrastructure bill. As though an entire team of civil servants isn’t capably toiling in the transportation secretary’s temporary absence. Give me a break. President Trump clocked 285 daytime visits to golf clubs during his time in office, according to TrumpGolfCount.com. Surely we can make accommodations for a Cabinet member to care for his premature twins.
"When somebody welcomes a new child into their family and goes on leave to take care of that child, that's not a vacation,” Buttigieg told NBC, in response to the chorus of criticism. “It's work. It's joyful, wonderful, fulfilling work, but it is work. And it's time that our nation join pretty much every other country in the world and recognize that."
Amen.
I put a call out on social media, hoping to hear from parents who did the work of caring for premature twin babies. Hundreds of stories poured forth, and not one made it sound easy. Newborn intensive care units and months upon months of sleep deprivation and opposite feeding schedules and opposite napping schedules and, often, fear.
My friend and former co-worker Mike Zajakowski, who I’ve known for 25 years, texted me that he would like to talk. His twins were monoamniotic, meaning they shared an amniotic sac and placenta, putting them at severe risk in utero for umbilical cord entanglement and death.
“At any moment, either one or both of them could have stopped breathing,” he told me.
They survived, thankfully, a difficult labor and delivery. They spent a few days in the NICU and required round-the-clock care when they came home.
“It’s not just that two parents are needed when a baby is born,” he said. “A whole system is needed. You need doctors. You need family members. You need whatever resources you can get your hands on. It’s crazy that we approach this the way we do.”
Mike’s wife, Susie, lost her dad to cancer a few days after the twins were born, punctuating their exhaustion with grief and a poignant reminder that each of our days is a gift, not a guarantee.
Their twins are 18 now. They’re seniors in high school, brilliant artists, healthy — what every parent hopes for during that newborn fog, when you have no idea what day it is or what time it is or what tomorrow brings or whether you’re cut out for this new gig.
I love that the Buttigiegs are leaning into those days. I love the example of a Cabinet member unapologetically taking paternity leave. I love it for his children and I love it for our country. I hope it inspires more workplace leaders to take a hard look at their family leave policies, particularly as we emerge from a pandemic that’s left so many people examining our relationship to work, rethinking what we’re willing to sacrifice.
Ideally we get to a time when a parent pausing paid work to engage in the unpaid but tremendously important labor of newborn care is universally accepted, respected, celebrated. We don’t get there without leaders like Buttigieg lighting our way — out of the dark ages and into a better place for all families.
Heidi Stevens is a Tribune News Service columnist. You can reach her at heidikstevens@gmail.com, find her on Twitter @heidistevens13 or join her Heidi Stevens' Balancing Act Facebook group.
