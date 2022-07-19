HEINZ Accelerates Culinary Trends with Launch of New Chef-Inspired HEINZ 57 Collection

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022--
Today, HEINZ ® announces the new HEINZ 57 Collection - a line of elevated sauces and spreads designed to add magic to the culinary experience, one spoonful, drizzle or spread anywhere, anytime.
HEINZ launches a new chef-inspired line, HEINZ 57 Collection, to inspire curious foodies, accelerate culinary trends and embrace modern cultures. (Photo: Business Wire)
Aiming to make culinary trends more accessible, HEINZ - a Kraft Heinz Company brand - looked to the culinary expertise of award-winning Chefs, Lee Wolen and Joe Frillman, for inspiration in developing the collection. The new chef-inspired line strives to accelerate culinary exploration by transforming simple dishes into mouth watering creations.
“I am inspired by premium-crafted ingredients that can turn any meal from ordinary to extraordinary,” said Michelin-star Chef, Lee Wolen. “The HEINZ 57 Collection enables foodies to discover and explore new ingredients and cuisines with a modern twist to even the most tried and true family favorites.”
Whether looking to add sweet or savory flavors and textures, the versatile HEINZ 57 Collection makes it easy with two innovative product lines:
- Infused Honeys: Flavorful honey sauces infused with unique flavors that perfectly coat dishes like pizza, bacon or fried chicken, so that every bite is covered in maximum flavor. HEINZ Infused Honeys are offered in Hot Chili and Black Truffle.
- Crunch Sauces: Oil-based premium ingredients that provide texture and flavor to every meal like stir fry, pho or veggies. HEINZ Crunch Toppers are offered in Chili Pepper Crunch, Roasted Garlic Crunch and Mandarin Orange Miso Crunch.
“As an iconic brand, HEINZ aims to accelerate culinary trends and create pathways for everyday consumers to discover vast culinary cultures,” said Ashleigh Gibson, Head of Marketing & Strategy, HEINZ. “With the increase in chef-inspired cooking, the HEINZ 57 Collection enhances culinary creations and transforms traditional dishes into dynamic creations.”
With more consumers seeking exploration and discovery in cuisines and ingredients, HEINZ developed this collection to empower consumers to uncover new culinary adventures and multi-sensorial experiences at-home and beyond. HEINZ 57 Collection inspires curious foodies to explore new ingredients and flavors from around the world to spice up their meals and embrace modern cultures.
HEINZ 57 Collection is also available nationwide on Amazon and at Meijer, Stop & Shop, Giant Food, Hy-Vee, Publix, Walmart and other participating retailers. To learn more about the HEINZ 57 collection, head to Heinz.com.
