North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. Morning high of 16F with temps falling to near 5. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low -9F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.