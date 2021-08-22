North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Periods of rain...which will be heavy at times in the morning. Becoming windy in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 73F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.