Henry Schein Announces Legal Team Promotions

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, today announced a series of changes to strengthen its Legal team, including the promotion of Walter Siegel to Chief Legal Officer, Kelly Murphy to General Counsel, Jennifer Ferrero to Deputy Secretary, and Reid Arstark to Senior Counsel, Mergers & Acquisitions.
In this new role, Mr. Siegel, a Senior Vice President of the Company, will continue to lead Henry Schein’s worldwide legal, compliance, and regulatory organizations. A member of the Company’s Executive Management Committee, he joined Henry Schein as General Counsel in 2013.
“Upon joining Henry Schein, Walter quickly distinguished himself throughout the Company with his integrity, legal acumen, strategic thinking, and leadership skills,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein, Inc. “Walter’s new role reflects the increasing global complexity of the laws, rules, and regulations that multi-national companies must navigate. We are pleased to have Walter in this expanded role.”
With Mr. Siegel’s promotion, Kelly Murphy has been named Senior Vice President and General Counsel, as well as a member of the Executive Management Committee.
“Kelly is a respected business partner and strategic thinker, and we are delighted to recognize her contributions and capabilities with this promotion,” Mr. Bergman said.
Mr. Siegel is a seasoned advisor with a diverse legal background and expertise in corporate law and governance, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), partnerships, securities, litigation, and regulatory. Prior to Henry Schein, Mr. Siegel held the position of Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary for Standard Microsystems Corporation. He is a graduate of Yale Law School.
Ms. Murphy, who had been Deputy General Counsel, has held several key positions of increasing responsibility within the legal function since joining Henry Schein in 2011. As General Counsel, she will be responsible for the Company’s legal activities related to M&A globally, corporate governance, litigation, and other general corporate legal matters. Ms. Murphy began her legal career as a legal associate at the global law firm of Clifford Chance, LLP, where she represented companies and financial institutions on a variety of domestic and international corporate matters. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Boston University and a Juris Doctorate from Fordham University School of Law.
Additionally, Henry Schein announced the following promotions.
Jennifer Ferrero, Vice President, Senior Counsel, has assumed an expanded role and will now serve as Deputy Secretary. Ms. Ferrero has held key positions of increasing responsibility since joining Henry Schein in 2004. As Vice President, Senior Counsel, she has focused her work on SEC reporting and commercial matters, including contracts, trademarks, governance, finance, and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG). In her expanded role, Ms. Ferrero will also work closely with the Company’s Board of Directors, executive management, and joint venture partners on corporate governance. Ms. Ferrero began her legal career as a legal associate at the global law firm of Dewey Ballantine LLP, where she represented health care companies on a variety of corporate and financial matters. Ms. Ferrero graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from Boston College and earned her Juris Doctorate from Hofstra University School of Law.
Reid Arstark has been promoted to Vice President, Senior Counsel, Mergers & Acquisitions. Mr. Arstark joined Henry Schein in 2016 from Proskauer Rose LLP, the Company’s outside legal counsel, where as a partner he worked extensively in the areas of mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance. In this new role, Mr. Arstark will be responsible for leading the legal team’s M&A efforts recognizing the importance this aspect of the strategic plan is to the success of the Company. Mr. Arstark holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Binghamton University and a Juris Doctorate from Fordham University School of Law.
“Walter Siegel has developed a world-class in-house legal team that reflects the complex intersection of law, policy, regulation, and public opinion, providing cohesive strategies to meet the emerging business needs of the company,” said Michael Ettinger, Senior Vice President, Corporate & Legal Affairs, Chief of Staff, and Secretary of Henry Schein, Inc. “Our entire legal team provides invaluable experience and expertise to our organization. We look forward to the team’s continued collaboration with our global business leaders to ensure that we deliver the solutions health care professionals rely on to improve the performance of their practice so they can improve the lives of patients.”
About Henry Schein, Inc.
Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With approximately 21,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government, and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.
Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.
A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $10.1 billion in 2020, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.
For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.
