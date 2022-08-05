DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 5, 2022--
The "Hepatitis C Tests Market Size (Value, Volume, ASP) by Segments, Share, Trend and SWOT Analysis, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape, Procedures, and Forecast, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Hepatitis C Tests market for the year 2020 and beyond.
Hepatitis C is a viral infection caused by hepatitis C virus (HCV). Hepatitis C virus is a blood borne virus that causes liver disease and can cause acute and chronic hepatitis. Infection may be caused through injection drug use, transfusion of unscreened blood products, unsafe injection practices, sexual contact and from infected mother to her baby.
Diagnosis of HCV infection can be done by screening for anti-HCV antibodies along with a serological test to confirm the viral infection. Nucleic acid test for HCV ribonucleic acid (RNA) is performed in case of positive test results for anti HCV antibodies to confirm chronic infection.
Since there is no vaccine available for HCV infection, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends blood tests to screen patients that are at an increased risk of HCV infection and reducing the risk of HCV exposure in health care settings. Screening of pregnant women for HCV is standard of care in most countries and considered to be a cost-effective strategy for reducing the risk of transmission to the baby.
The Hepatitis C virus tests includes Hepatitis C Enzyme Immuno Assay/Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (EIA/ELISA) Tests, Hepatitis C Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs) and Multi-parameter HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs).
Each of the covered 39 countries' color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive Excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.
Key Inclusions of the market model are:
- Currently marketed Hepatitis C Tests and evolving competitive landscape
- Insightful review of the key industry trends.
- Annualized total Hepatitis C Tests market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.
- Market level data on units, average selling prices and market values.
Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:
- Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, the analysts' provide unique country specific insights on the market.
- SWOT analysis for Hepatitis C Tests market.
- Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Hepatitis C Tests market.
Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system.
- Country specific overview of the healthcare system.
- Country specific reimbursement policies.
- Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.
Companies Covered:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Siemens AG
- Grifols SA
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings Plc
- Hologic Inc
- Oswaldo Cruz Foundation
- Qiagen NV
- DiaSorin SpA
