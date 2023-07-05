LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2023--
Herbalife Ltd., a premier health and wellness company, will release its second quarter 2023 financial results after the close of trading on the NYSE on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. On the same day, at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT), the Company’s senior management team will host a live audio webcast and conference call to discuss its recent financial results and provide an update on current business trends.
The live audio webcast will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hxvi5qqq.
Participants joining via the conference call, may obtain the dial-in information and personal PIN to access the call by registering at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2dc818a9d48a4766978564d831842eb1.
A replay of the event will be available following the completion of the live audio webcast and conference call under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.herbalife.com.
About Herbalife Ltd.
Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company and community that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle in order to live their best life.
