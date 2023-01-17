LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023--
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., a premier global nutrition company, will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the close of trading on the NYSE on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The same day, at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT), the Company’s senior management team will host an investor conference call to discuss its recent financial results and provide an update on current business trends.
Participants will need to register to receive dial-in information to the call, and may do so by visiting https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc9e1ccc5707b4b0fbcc0e637bdb8a8bf. Additionally, a live webcast of the financial results presentation will be simultaneously available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n7dvdu8i.
A replay of the event will be available following the completion of the conference call in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.herbalife.com. The webcast will also be archived and available on the Company’s investor relations site.
About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in 95 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s commitment to nourish people, communities and planet, Herbalife Nutrition pledges to achieve 50 million positive impacts – tangible acts of good – by 2030, its 50th anniversary.
CONTACT: Media Contact:
Gary Kishner
Senior Director, Public Relations
213.745.0456Investor Contact:
Eric Monroe
Senior Director, Investor Relations
213.745.0449
