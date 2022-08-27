Bad labeling creating a potentially serious, even life-threatening, situation caused 365 brand Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing to be recalled from Whole Foods Market stores in Florida, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and 21 other states.
Van Law Food Products admits in its FDA-posted recall notice that the back label for 12-ounce bottles of 365 brand Classic Ranch Dressing & Dip got put on the bottles for the recalled Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing. The Classic Ranch flavor has milk and egg, so those are the allergens warned about on the back label of the Organic Creamy Caesar. But the latter dressing doesn’t have milk and egg, but rather soy and wheat.
“People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these Ingredients,” the recall notice states.
The recalled 12-ounce bottles of Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing have a best by date of 04/06/2023. They were sent to stores in the five aforementioned states, as well as Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
If there’s no way the dressing will be served to someone with a soy or wheat allergy, carry on as normal. If there’s any possibility it will be served to someone with a soy or wheat allergy, return it for a refund, an exchange of a properly labeled bottle or at least just throw it in the trash. People with serious food allergies read labels closely and ask people fixing food for them to do the same.
If you have questions about this recall, call 844-936-8255 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET.
———
